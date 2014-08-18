Fastly
Blog
October 22, 2014
New Gzip Settings and Deciding What to Compress
3 min read
Fastly recently conducted an extensive analysis of which resources should be compressed. Today, the results of that analysis are reflected in the Fastly app, which allows our customers to…
Steve Souders
Performance
October 17, 2014
Catch Digital to Write VCL for Fastly and Drupal
4 min read
Jonathan Dade
Customers
October 14, 2014
Increase Your Hit Ratio With This Simple Tip
1 min read
If you're caching URLs that include user input, such as a search box, and the search is case insensitive, there's a really easy way to increase your hit ratio: convert the URL to lowercase.
Rogier Mulhuijzen
October 14, 2014
Disabling SSLv3 Due to POODLE Vulnerability
1 min read
Sean Leach
Security
October 7, 2014
Enhancing, Formatting and Analyzing Fastly Logs
6 min read
This blog post will outline (1) how you can log additional data in your Fastly logs, (2) how to update your logging format so that it’s both human-readable and easily analyzed by your…
Trevor Parsons, PhD
October 6, 2014
Learn More About Fastly Features With Inline Help
1 min read
This week, we’re rolling out Inline Help, a new enhancement to our user interface that will make Fastly easier to use for new customers and seasoned experts.
Simon Wistow
October 2, 2014
Hooman Beheshti talks caching | Fastly
1 min read
Hooman Beheshti, VP of Technology at Fastly, recently gave a talk at Velocity NYC 2014 about the challenges CDNs face with dynamic content and how businesses can use programmatic means to…
Hannah Levy
Performance
September 22, 2014
Using Boltsort to Make API Caching More Efficient
1 min read
Rogier Mulhuijzen
September 18, 2014
Stale-While-Revalidate, Stale-If-Error Available Today
3 min read
Steve Souders
Performance
Product
September 16, 2014
A New Stage of Growth for Fastly
1 min read
Artur Bergman
August 27, 2014
Using ESI, Part 1: Simple Edge-Side Include
4 min read
Fastly customers can use ESI to cache pages that contain both cacheable and uncacheable content (such as user-specific information).
Simon Wistow
Performance
August 18, 2014
Best practices for using the Vary header
8 min read
Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
Rogier Mulhuijzen
Performance
Engineering
Newer posts
Older posts
