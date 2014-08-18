Blog

October 22, 2014

New Gzip Settings and Deciding What to Compress

3 min read
Fastly recently conducted an extensive analysis of which resources should be compressed. Today, the results of that analysis are reflected in the Fastly app, which allows our customers to…
October 17, 2014

Catch Digital to Write VCL for Fastly and Drupal

4 min read
October 14, 2014

Increase Your Hit Ratio With This Simple Tip

1 min read
If you're caching URLs that include user input, such as a search box, and the search is case insensitive, there's a really easy way to increase your hit ratio: convert the URL to lowercase.
October 14, 2014

Disabling SSLv3 Due to POODLE Vulnerability

1 min read
October 7, 2014

Enhancing, Formatting and Analyzing Fastly Logs

6 min read
This blog post will outline (1) how you can log additional data in your Fastly logs, (2) how to update your logging format so that it’s both human-readable and easily analyzed by your…
October 6, 2014

Learn More About Fastly Features With Inline Help

1 min read
This week, we’re rolling out Inline Help, a new enhancement to our user interface that will make Fastly easier to use for new customers and seasoned experts.
October 2, 2014

Hooman Beheshti talks caching | Fastly

1 min read
Hooman Beheshti, VP of Technology at Fastly, recently gave a talk at Velocity NYC 2014 about the challenges CDNs face with dynamic content and how businesses can use programmatic means to…
September 22, 2014

Using Boltsort to Make API Caching More Efficient

1 min read
September 18, 2014

Stale-While-Revalidate, Stale-If-Error Available Today

3 min read
September 16, 2014

A New Stage of Growth for Fastly

1 min read
August 27, 2014

Using ESI, Part 1: Simple Edge-Side Include

4 min read
Fastly customers can use ESI to cache pages that contain both cacheable and uncacheable content (such as user-specific information).
August 18, 2014

Best practices for using the Vary header

8 min read
Vary is one of the most powerful HTTP response headers. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause problems for developers. Understand vary header best practices to reduce mistakes and…
