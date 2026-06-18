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Victor Carvajal
Senior Software Engineer
Victor is a Senior Software Engineer on Fastly’s Agent and Modules team, where he helps advance and scale the Next-Gen WAF. He previously worked in the consumer electronics and medical industries, developing software for set-top boxes and medical drug compounding systems. Outside of work, he enjoys road biking and traveling to nearby Mexico from San Diego.
Deploying Fastly's Next-Gen WAF with Google Cloud Service Extensions to Help Secure Traffic at Scale
Discover how Fastly's Next-Gen WAF and Google Cloud Service Extensions deliver real-time threat protection, scalable security, and low-latency performance.