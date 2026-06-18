The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

Deploying Fastly's Next-Gen WAF with Google Cloud Service Extensions to Help Secure Traffic at Scale

Alisha Stull

Partner Engineer, Google Cloud

James Nguyen

Product Manager

Victor Carvajal

Senior Software Engineer

EngineeringDevOpsSecurity
An illustration of a hand holding a megaphone with shield and lock icons blaring out

What if your load balancer could stop attacks before your web application even sees them?

Google Cloud Service Extensions now enables real-time traffic inspection directly within the load balancer pipeline, and when combined with Fastly's Next-Gen WAF, organizations can achieve enterprise-grade security without sacrificing performance.

In this post, we'll explore how this powerful integration works and why it matters for modern cloud architectures, and walk through a practical deployment that you can implement today.

Real-World Impact: Performance Meets Protection

Let's look at what this means in practice with a realistic scenario:

The Setup: An e-commerce platform running on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) serving 10,000 requests per second across multiple regions.

The Challenge: Protecting against credential stuffing attacks, SQL injection, and bot traffic while maintaining sub-200ms response times.

The Solution: Deploy the Next-Gen WAF as a Service Extension callout, enabling:

  • Zero-latency security decisions at the load balancer level

  • Automatic scaling with your existing GKE infrastructure 

  • Regional deployment for optimal performance

  • Fail-open configuration to maintain availability during agent maintenance

How Fastly's Next-Gen WAF Works with Google Cloud Service Extensions

Google Cloud Service Extensions offers two ways to insert custom logic: plugins and callouts.

Callouts let you use Cloud Load Balancing to make Envoy gRPC calls to Google Cloud services and user-managed services during data processing.

Fastly’s Next-Gen WAF can run as general-purpose gRPC server on user-managed compute VMs, on GKE Pods on GKE Multi-Cloud, or on on-premises environments.

Implementation Deep Dive: From Zero to Protected

The integration leverages Envoy's external processing protocol (ExtProc) via gRPC, enabling the WAF to inspect and act on traffic at critical stages:

1. REQUEST_HEADERS: Analyze incoming request headers against threat intelligence

2. REQUEST_BODY: Stream and inspect payload data for malicious content 

3. RESPONSE_HEADERS: Monitor outbound responses for data leakage

This granular inspection capability means threats are identified and blocked before they ever reach your application backend.

Deployment from scratch involves creating and configuring an application load balancer that supports extensions.

To deploy a callout backend service using the Next-Gen WAF agent, one can use our ready made docker image.  In the terminal snippets below, we’ll create a VM instance to house, configure and deploy the Next-Gen WAF agent in the load balancers network.

More detailed information can be found on Fastly’s documentation site.

gcloud compute instances create callouts-vm \
 --zone=$ZONE \
 --network=lb-network \
 --subnet=backend-subnet \
 --machine-type=e2-medium \
 --image-family=cos-stable \
 --image-project=cos-cloud \
 --tags=allow-ssh,load-balanced-backend \
 --metadata-from-file=startup-script=startup-script-tls.sh
#!/bin/bash

# Create certificate directory
mkdir -p /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci

# Generate self-signed certificates for the gRPC service
openssl req -x509 -newkey rsa:4096 \
 -keyout /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \
 -out /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \
 -days 365 -nodes \
 -subj "/C=US/ST=CA/L=SF/O=Fastly/CN=ext11.com"

# Set proper permissions for the sigsci user inside the container
chmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem
chmod 644 /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem

# Start Signal Sciences agent with TLS configuration
docker run -d \
 --name sigsci-agent \
 --restart unless-stopped \
 -p 443:443 \
 -v /etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci:ro \
 -e SIGSCI_ACCESSKEYID=<YOUR ACCESS KEY> \
 -e SIGSCI_SECRETACCESSKEY=<YOUR SECRET KEY> \
 -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_ADDRESS=0.0.0.0:443 \
 -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_EXTPROC_ENABLED=true \
 -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_CERT=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/cert.pem \
 -e SIGSCI_ENVOY_GRPC_KEY=/etc/ssl/certs/sigsci/key.pem \
 -e SIGSCI_DEBUG_LOG_VERBOSITY=3 \
  signalsciences/sigsci-agent:latest

# Log startup completion
echo "Signal Sciences agent with TLS started at $(date)" >> /var/log/startup.log

Ready to Deploy?

The integration of Fastly's Next-Gen WAF with Google Cloud Service Extensions offers a compelling path forward for organizations serious about cloud security. The combination of real-time threat protection, cloud-native deployment, and enterprise-scale performance makes this architecture suitable for the most demanding production environments.

The future of web application security is here, and it's deeply integrated with your cloud infrastructure. Time to make the move.

Want to learn more? Check out our comprehensive setup guide for detailed implementation steps and troubleshooting tips.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert