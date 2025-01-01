非Fastlyサービスは
これらの記事では、Fastly以外のサービスがFastlyとどのように相互運用するかについて説明しています。
パブリックコンテンツと プライベートコンテンツ の両方で、 Alibaba Object Storage Service (OSS) を Fastly の オリジン として使用することができます。 OSS をオリジンとして使用する OSS…
Read more »
Fastly では、 Amazon S3 のパブリックバケットとプライベートバケットを オリジン として使用することができます。 Amazon S3 をオリジンとして使用する S3 のデータバケットを Fastly…
Read more »
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) CLI can be configured to use Fastly Object Storage as an S3 backend. Prerequisites Install AWS CLI v…
Read more »
Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage (B2) のパブリックバケットとプライベートバケットは、Fastly の オリジン として使用することができます。 設定前の注意点 B…
Read more »
Fastly は Backblaze と提携し、Fastly と Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage サービスとの統合をサポートしています。具体的には、 Fastly オリジンとして Backblaze B2 サービスを設定する 際、Backblaze…
Read more »
Most times when Fastly receives a request from an end-user, we deliver a response that we fetch from your server, which we call a backend…
Read more »
Applications written for Compute services can be compiled and tested outside the Fastly platform in many popular CI tools such as Jenkins…
Read more »
Content management software is a common choice as an application platform on which to run a website, and we maintain plugins to help you…
Read more »
Terraform is a tool developed by HashiCorp intended for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. Configuration files are used…
Read more »
Fastly supports a variety of third party log endpoints as recipients of log data streams emitted from Fastly services. Your services on…
Read more »
Fastly では、 DigitalOcean Spaces のパブリックおよびプライベートスペースを オリジン として使用できます。 DigitalOcean Spaces をオリジンとして使用する Fastly で DigitalOcean Spaces…
Read more »
Fastly は Google と提携し、Fastly と Google サービス間の統合を提供しております。この統合によって、プライベートネットワークの相互接続 (ダイレクト PNI) を介して Google Cloud Platform サービスを直接 Fastly…
Read more »
Google Cloud Storage (GCS) アカウントを作成して設定し、Fastly サービスにリンクさせることで、GCS を Fastly…
Read more »
Google Compute Engine (GCE) では、Google インフラストラクチャ上で仮想マシン (VM) を作成および実行することができます。VM インスタンスをセットアップして設定し、インスタンスを Fastly サービスにリンクすると、VM を Fastly…
Read more »
Fastly では、 HUMAN Bot Defender (旧称 PerimeterX Bot Defender) と Fastly エッジサーバー間の直接統合が可能です。JavaScript (または HTML5) のスニペットをサイトに配置し、カスタム VCL…
Read more »
Microsoft Azure Blob Storage のパブリックコンテナとプライベートコンテナを Fastly で オリジン として使用できます。 Azure Blob Storage をオリジンとして使用する Azure Blob Storage…
Read more »
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with…
Read more »
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with DuckDB…
Read more »
Fastly では Oracle Cloud Storage のパブリックおよびプライベートバケットを オリジン として使用することができます。 設定前の注意点 Oracle Cloud…
Read more »
Fastly は Microsoft Routing Preference Unmetered を使用してローカル回線を統合し、Azure へのプライベート接続を作成しました。 Azure…
Read more »
Storj DCS は、 Storj DCS S3 ゲートウェイ を介して、パブリックおよびプライベート Storj バケットの オリジン として使用できます。Storj Network 上に構築された Storj DCS は、S…
Read more »
Fastly では Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage のパブリックバケットとプライベートバケットを オリジン として使用することができます。 Wasabi をオリジンとして使用する Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage バケットを Fastly…
Read more »