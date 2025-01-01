  1. Home
非Fastlyサービスは

これらの記事では、Fastly以外のサービスがFastlyとどのように相互運用するかについて説明しています。

Alibaba Object Storage Service
パブリックコンテンツと プライベートコンテンツ の両方で、 Alibaba Object Storage Service (OSS) を Fastly の オリジン として使用することができます。 OSS をオリジンとして使用する OSS…

Amazon S3
Fastly では、 Amazon S3 のパブリックバケットとプライベートバケットを オリジン として使用することができます。 Amazon S3 をオリジンとして使用する S3 のデータバケットを Fastly…

AWS CLI for Fastly Object Storage
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) CLI can be configured to use Fastly Object Storage as an S3 backend. Prerequisites Install AWS CLI v…

Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage
Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage (B2) のパブリックバケットとプライベートバケットは、Fastly の オリジン として使用することができます。 設定前の注意点 B…

Backblaze B2 によるデータ転送
Fastly は Backblaze と提携し、Fastly と Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage サービスとの統合をサポートしています。具体的には、 Fastly オリジンとして Backblaze B2 サービスを設定する 際、Backblaze…

Developer guide: Backends
Most times when Fastly receives a request from an end-user, we deliver a response that we fetch from your server, which we call a backend…

Developer guide: CI plugins
Applications written for Compute services can be compiled and tested outside the Fastly platform in many popular CI tools such as Jenkins…

Developer guide: CMS plugins
Content management software is a common choice as an application platform on which to run a website, and we maintain plugins to help you…

Developer guide: Terraform
Terraform is a tool developed by HashiCorp intended for building, changing, and versioning infrastructure. Configuration files are used…

Developer guide: Third-party logging
Fastly supports a variety of third party log endpoints as recipients of log data streams emitted from Fastly services. Your services on…

DigitalOcean Spaces
Fastly では、 DigitalOcean Spaces のパブリックおよびプライベートスペースを オリジン として使用できます。 DigitalOcean Spaces をオリジンとして使用する Fastly で DigitalOcean Spaces…

Google のデータ配信コスト割引
Fastly は Google と提携し、Fastly と Google サービス間の統合を提供しております。この統合によって、プライベートネットワークの相互接続 (ダイレクト PNI) を介して Google Cloud Platform サービスを直接 Fastly…

Google Cloud Storage
Google Cloud Storage (GCS) アカウントを作成して設定し、Fastly サービスにリンクさせることで、GCS を Fastly…

Google Compute Engine
Google Compute Engine (GCE) では、Google インフラストラクチャ上で仮想マシン (VM) を作成および実行することができます。VM インスタンスをセットアップして設定し、インスタンスを Fastly サービスにリンクすると、VM を Fastly…

HUMAN Bot Defender
Fastly では、 HUMAN Bot Defender (旧称 PerimeterX Bot Defender) と Fastly エッジサーバー間の直接統合が可能です。JavaScript (または HTML5) のスニペットをサイトに配置し、カスタム VCL…

Microsoft Azure Blob Storage
Microsoft Azure Blob Storage のパブリックコンテナとプライベートコンテナを Fastly で オリジン として使用できます。 Azure Blob Storage をオリジンとして使用する Azure Blob Storage…

Using Databend with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with…

Using DuckDB with Fastly Object Storage
Fastly Object Storage works with the S3-compatible API to store and access large files from Fastly. This same API can be used with DuckDB…

Oracle Cloud Storage
Fastly では Oracle Cloud Storage のパブリックおよびプライベートバケットを オリジン として使用することができます。 設定前の注意点 Oracle Cloud…

Azure からのアウトバウンドデータ転送
Fastly は Microsoft Routing Preference Unmetered を使用してローカル回線を統合し、Azure へのプライベート接続を作成しました。 Azure…

Storj DCS オブジェクトストレージ
Storj DCS は、 Storj DCS S3 ゲートウェイ を介して、パブリックおよびプライベート Storj バケットの オリジン として使用できます。Storj Network 上に構築された Storj DCS は、S…

Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage
Fastly では Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage のパブリックバケットとプライベートバケットを オリジン として使用することができます。 Wasabi をオリジンとして使用する Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage バケットを Fastly…

