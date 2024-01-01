  1. Home
Update statuses

Update status indicates the status of an asynchronous process for updating a firewall object.

Data model

completed_atstringDate and time that job was completed.
created_atstringDate and time that job was created.
datastringThis field can contain data passed to the background worker as well as output from the background job.
messagestringMessage with information about the status of the update.
statusstringCurrent status of the update.
updated_atstringDate and time that job was last updated.

Endpoints

List update statuses

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/update_statuses

Get the status of a WAF update

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/update_statuses/update_status_id

