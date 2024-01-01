Update statuses
Update status indicates the status of an asynchronous process for updating a firewall object.
Data model
completed_at
|string
|Date and time that job was completed.
created_at
|string
|Date and time that job was created.
data
|string
|This field can contain data passed to the background worker as well as output from the background job.
message
|string
|Message with information about the status of the update.
status
|string
|Current status of the update.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time that job was last updated.
