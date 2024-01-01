  1. Home
Configuration sets

Configuration sets are used to view and select the available versions of the Fastly WAF rules.

Data model

activebooleanThe active configuration set is the default configuration set when creating a new WAF. When Fastly adds configuration sets, the new versions become the default (active).
namestringThe name of the configuration set.

Endpoints

List configuration sets

Deprecated

GET/wafs/configuration_sets

List WAFs currently using a configuration set

Deprecated

GET/wafs/configuration_sets/configuration_set_id/relationships/wafs

Apply a configuration set to a WAF

Deprecated

PATCH/wafs/configuration_sets/configuration_set_id/relationships/wafs

