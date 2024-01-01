Configuration sets
Configuration sets are used to view and select the available versions of the Fastly WAF rules.
Data model
active
|boolean
|The active configuration set is the default configuration set when creating a new WAF. When Fastly adds configuration sets, the new versions become the default (active).
name
|string
|The name of the configuration set.
Endpoints
GET/wafs/configuration_sets/
configuration_set_id/relationships/wafs
