Rules
Rules used when configuring WAF.
Data model
message
|string
|Message metadata for the rule.
rule_id
|string
|Corresponding ModSecurity rule ID.
severity
|integer
|Severity metadata for the rule.
source
|string
|The ModSecurity rule logic.
vcl
|string
|The VCL representation of the rule logic.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)