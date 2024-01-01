  1. Home
Rules

Rules used when configuring WAF.

Data model

messagestringMessage metadata for the rule.
rule_idstringCorresponding ModSecurity rule ID.
severityintegerSeverity metadata for the rule.
sourcestringThe ModSecurity rule logic.
vclstringThe VCL representation of the rule logic.

Endpoints

List rules in the latest configuration set

Deprecated

GET/wafs/rules

Get a rule

Deprecated

GET/wafs/rules/waf_rule_id

Get VCL for a rule

Deprecated

GET/wafs/rules/waf_rule_id/vcl

Get VCL for a rule associated with a firewall

Deprecated

GET/wafs/firewall_id/rules/waf_rule_id/vcl

