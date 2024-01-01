Rule statuses

A Rule status represents the status of a particular rule for a given firewall. For a rule to be attached to a particular firewall and performing any actions, a rule status must exist.

Data model

modsec_rule_id string The ModSecurity rule ID. status string Describes the behavior for the particular rule within this firewall. Permitted values: log , block , and disabled . unique_rule_id string The Rule ID.

Endpoints

List rule statuses Deprecated GET/ service / service_id / wafs / firewall_id / rule_statuses

Create or update status of a tagged group of rules Deprecated POST/ service / service_id / wafs / firewall_id / rule_statuses

Get the status of a rule on a firewall Deprecated GET/ service / service_id / wafs / firewall_id / rules / waf_rule_id / rule_status