Rule statuses
A Rule status represents the status of a particular rule for a given firewall. For a rule to be attached to a particular firewall and performing any actions, a rule status must exist.
Data model
modsec_rule_id
|string
|The ModSecurity rule ID.
status
|string
|Describes the behavior for the particular rule within this firewall. Permitted values:
log,
block, and
disabled.
unique_rule_id
|string
|The Rule ID.
Endpoints
POST/service/
service_id/wafs/
firewall_id/rule_statuses
GET/service/
service_id/wafs/
firewall_id/rules/
waf_rule_id/rule_status
