  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Legacy WAF

Rule statuses

A Rule status represents the status of a particular rule for a given firewall. For a rule to be attached to a particular firewall and performing any actions, a rule status must exist.

Data model

modsec_rule_idstringThe ModSecurity rule ID.
statusstringDescribes the behavior for the particular rule within this firewall. Permitted values: log, block, and disabled.
unique_rule_idstringThe Rule ID.

Endpoints

List rule statuses

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/rule_statuses

Create or update status of a tagged group of rules

Deprecated

POST/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/rule_statuses

Get the status of a rule on a firewall

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/rules/waf_rule_id/rule_status

Update the status of a rule

Deprecated

PATCH/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/rules/waf_rule_id/rule_status

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024