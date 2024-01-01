  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Legacy WAF

Tags

Tags for categorizing WAF rules. Tags can be filtered by name.

Data model

namestringName of the tag.

Endpoints

List WAF tags

Deprecated

GET/wafs/tags

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024