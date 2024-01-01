Firewall
Firewall object used when configuring WAF.
Data model
disabled
|boolean
|The status of the firewall. [Default
false]
last_push
|string
|Date and time that VCL was last pushed to cache nodes.
prefetch_condition
|string
|Name of the corresponding condition object.
response
|string
|Name of the corresponding response object.
rule_statuses_block_count
|integer
|The number of rule statuses set to block.
rule_statuses_disabled_count
|integer
|The number of rule statuses set to disabled.
rule_statuses_log_count
|integer
|The number of rule statuses set to log.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
