  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Legacy WAF

Firewall

Firewall object used when configuring WAF.

Data model

disabledbooleanThe status of the firewall. [Default false]
last_pushstringDate and time that VCL was last pushed to cache nodes.
prefetch_conditionstringName of the corresponding condition object.
responsestringName of the corresponding response object.
rule_statuses_block_countintegerThe number of rule statuses set to block.
rule_statuses_disabled_countintegerThe number of rule statuses set to disabled.
rule_statuses_log_countintegerThe number of rule statuses set to log.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List firewalls

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/wafs

Create a firewall

Deprecated

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/wafs

Get a firewall

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/wafs/firewall_id

Update a firewall

Deprecated

PATCH/service/service_id/version/version_id/wafs/firewall_id

Disable a firewall

Deprecated

PATCH/wafs/firewall_id/disable

Enable a firewall

Deprecated

PATCH/wafs/firewall_id/enable

List active firewalls

Deprecated

GET/wafs

Get a firewall object

Deprecated

GET/wafs/firewall_id

