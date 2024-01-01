Rule sets
Retrieve the currently deployed WAF ruleset VCL and the date it was deployed.
Data model
last_push
|string
|Date and time WAF ruleset VCL was last deployed.
vcl
|string
|The WAF ruleset VCL currently deployed.
Retrieve the currently deployed WAF ruleset VCL and the date it was deployed.
last_push
|string
|Date and time WAF ruleset VCL was last deployed.
vcl
|string
|The WAF ruleset VCL currently deployed.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)