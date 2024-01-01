  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Legacy WAF

Rule sets

Retrieve the currently deployed WAF ruleset VCL and the date it was deployed.

Data model

last_pushstringDate and time WAF ruleset VCL was last deployed.
vclstringThe WAF ruleset VCL currently deployed.

Endpoints

Get a WAF ruleset

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/ruleset

Update a WAF ruleset

Deprecated

PATCH/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/ruleset

Generate WAF ruleset VCL

Deprecated

GET/service/service_id/wafs/firewall_id/ruleset/preview

User contributed notes

BETA
powered by community.fastly.com

Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)

Fastly
© Fastly 2024