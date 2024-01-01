Rule revisions
Rule revisions track new variations of rules as they change over time with enhancements, fixes, and improvements. This object allows you to find a specific variation of a rule for use in your application. An active rule on a firewall uses a specific rule revision.
Data model
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only.
message
|string
|Message metadata for the rule. Read-only.
modsec_rule_id
|integer
|Corresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only.
paranoia_level
|integer
|Paranoia level for the rule. Read-only.
revision
|integer
|Revision number.
severity
|integer
|Severity metadata for the rule. Read-only.
source
|string
|The ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only.
state
|string
|The state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only.
type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
waf_rule_revision]
vcl
|string
|The VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only.
relationships.waf_rule.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule.
