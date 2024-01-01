  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. WAF 2020
  5. Rules

Rule revisions

Rule revisions track new variations of rules as they change over time with enhancements, fixes, and improvements. This object allows you to find a specific variation of a rule for use in your application. An active rule on a firewall uses a specific rule revision.

Data model

idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only.
messagestringMessage metadata for the rule. Read-only.
modsec_rule_idintegerCorresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only.
paranoia_levelintegerParanoia level for the rule. Read-only.
revisionintegerRevision number.
severityintegerSeverity metadata for the rule. Read-only.
sourcestringThe ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only.
statestringThe state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only.
typestringResource type. [Default waf_rule_revision]
vclstringThe VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only.
relationships.waf_rule.idstringAlphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule.

Endpoints

List revisions for a rule

Deprecated

GET/waf/rules/waf_rule_id/revisions

Get a revision of a rule

Deprecated

GET/waf/rules/waf_rule_id/revisions/waf_rule_revision_number

