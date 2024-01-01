Rule revisions

Rule revisions track new variations of rules as they change over time with enhancements, fixes, and improvements. This object allows you to find a specific variation of a rule for use in your application. An active rule on a firewall uses a specific rule revision.

Data model

id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only. message string Message metadata for the rule. Read-only. modsec_rule_id integer Corresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only. paranoia_level integer Paranoia level for the rule. Read-only. revision integer Revision number. severity integer Severity metadata for the rule. Read-only. source string The ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only. state string The state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only. type string Resource type. [Default waf_rule_revision ] vcl string The VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only. relationships.waf_rule.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule.

Endpoints

List revisions for a rule Deprecated GET/ waf / rules / waf_rule_id / revisions