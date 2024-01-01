WAF Rule Exclusions

WAF rule exclusions provide a flexible way to handle false positives, allowing specific variables, rules, and the entire WAF to be excluded on a per request basis. You can configure up to 300 WAF exclusions and each exclusion of type rule can have up to 30 rules associated with it.

Data model

id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. Read-only. message string Message metadata for the rule. Read-only. modsec_rule_id integer Corresponding ModSecurity rule ID. Read-only. paranoia_level integer Paranoia level for the rule. Read-only. publisher string Rule publisher. Read-only. revision integer Revision number. severity integer Severity metadata for the rule. Read-only. source string The ModSecurity rule logic. Read-only. state string The state, indicating if the revision is the most recent version of the rule. Read-only. type string The rule's type Read-only. vcl string The VCL representation of the rule logic. Read-only. waf_rule_revisions object waf_rules object condition string A conditional expression in VCL used to determine if the condition is met. exclusion_type string The type of exclusion. logging boolean Whether to generate a log upon matching. [Default true ] name string Name of the exclusion. number integer A numeric ID identifying a WAF exclusion. relationships.waf_rule_revisions.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule revision. relationships.waf_rules.id string Alphanumeric string identifying a WAF rule. variable string The variable to exclude. An optional selector can be specified after the variable separated by a colon ( : ) to restrict the variable to a particular parameter. Required for exclusion_type=variable . created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List WAF rule exclusions Deprecated GET/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number / exclusions

Create a WAF rule exclusion Deprecated POST/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number / exclusions

Get a WAF rule exclusion Deprecated GET/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number / exclusions / exclusion_number

Delete a WAF rule exclusion Deprecated DELETE/ waf / firewalls / firewall_id / versions / firewall_version_number / exclusions / exclusion_number