querystring.add

STRING querystring.add STRING url STRING name STRING value

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL with the given parameter name and value appended to the end of the query string. The parameter name and value will be URL-encoded when added to the query string.

Example

set req.url = querystring.add ( req.url , "foo" , "bar" );

