querystring.add
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the given URL with the given parameter
name and
value appended to
the end of the query string. The parameter
name and
value will be URL-encoded
when added to the query string.
Example
set req.url = querystring.add(req.url, "foo", "bar");
querystring.add is used in the following code examples.
Capture and aggregate log data from client devices
Collect and aggregate log data submitted from browsers directly into S3 or another log store without having to handle the traffic at your origin.
Filter query string parameters
Add, remove, and sort querystring parameters.
