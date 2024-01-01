querystring.clean

STRING querystring.clean STRING url

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL without empty parameters. Parameters are considered empty when their names are empty. Effectively, this strips a malformed query string of superfluous separators, such as a trailing ? or extra ampersands:

/path?name=value&&=value-only&name-only becomes /path?name=value&name-only

becomes /path? becomes /path

