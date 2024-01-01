querystring.clean
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the given URL without empty parameters. Parameters are considered empty when their names are empty. Effectively, this strips a malformed query string of superfluous separators, such as a trailing
? or extra ampersands:
/path?name=value&&=value-only&name-onlybecomes
/path?name=value&name-only
/path?becomes
/path
Example
set req.url = querystring.clean(req.url);
