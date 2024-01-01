querystring.set
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the given URL with the given parameter
name set to the given
value,
replacing the original value and removing any duplicates. If the parameter
is not present in the query string, the parameter will be appended with
the given value to the end of the query string. The parameter
name and
value
will be URL-encoded when set in the query string.
Example
set req.url = querystring.set(req.url, "foo", "baz");
Normalize requests to increase cache efficiency
Improve cache performance by normalizing requests. Filter and reorder query params, convert to lowercase, filter headers, and more.
