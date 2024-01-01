querystring.regfilter
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the given URL without the parameters matching a regular expression. Groups within the regular expression are treated as if they were written as non-capturing groups. For example:
if (req.url.qs ~ "key-(?:[0-9]|\w)=(.*)-(.*)") { # captures to re.group.1 and re.group.2 set req.url = querystring.regfilter(req.url, "key-([0-9]|\w)"); # does not capture set req.http.X-Key-1 = re.group.1; set req.http.X-Key-2 = re.group.2;}
The
"key-([0-9]|\w)" pattern shown here behaves as if it were written as a
non-capturing group,
"key-(?:[0-9]|\w)", ensuring the contents of
re.group.1 and
re.group.2 are not affected by the call to
querystring.regfilter.
Example
set req.url = querystring.regfilter(req.url, "utm_.*");
User contributed notesBETA
