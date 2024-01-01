querystring.globfilter

STRING querystring.globfilter STRING url STRING pattern

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL without the parameters matching a glob.

Example

set req.url = querystring.globfilter ( req.url , "utm_*" );

