querystring.sort
Available inall subroutines.
Returns the given URL with its query string sorted. For example,
querystring.sort("/foo?b=1&a=2&c=3"); returns
"/foo?a=2&b=1&c=3".
Example
set req.url = querystring.sort(req.url);
