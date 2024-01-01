querystring.sort

STRING querystring.sort STRING url

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL with its query string sorted. For example, querystring.sort("/foo?b=1&a=2&c=3"); returns "/foo?a=2&b=1&c=3" .

Example

set req.url = querystring.sort ( req.url );

