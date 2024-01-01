querystring.regfilter_except

STRING querystring.regfilter_except STRING url STRING pattern

Available inall subroutines.

Returns the given URL but only keeps the parameters matching a regular expression. Groups within the regular expression are treated as if they were written as non-capturing groups. For example:

if ( req.url.qs ~ "key-(?:[0-9]|\w)=(.*)-(.*)" ) { set req.url = querystring.regfilter_except ( req.url , "key-([0-9]|\w)" ); set req.http.X-Key-1 = re.group. 1 ; set req.http.X-Key-2 = re.group. 2 ; }

The "key-([0-9]|\w)" pattern shown here behaves as if it were written as a non-capturing group, "key-(?:[0-9]|\w)" , ensuring the contents of re.group.1 and re.group.2 are not affected by the call to querystring.regfilter_except .

