std.strtol
Available inall subroutines.
Converts the string
s to an integer value. The value
base must be a constant
integer expression, integer variable, or integer-returning function.
The following string formats are supported:
- Decimal (base 10) integer syntax. For example,
123,
-4.
- Hexadecimal (base 16) integer syntax. For example,
0xABC,
-0x0.
- Octal (base 8) integer syntax. For example,
0,
0123.
The syntax for integers extends the syntax for VCL INTEGER literals in base 10 and 16 respectively. See VCL Types for details of the INTEGER literal syntax for these bases.
Supported bases are 2 to 36, inclusive, and the special value 0. For bases over 10, the alphabetic digits are case insensitive.
A base of 0 causes the base to be automatically determined from the string
format. In this case, a
0x prefix indicates hex (base 16), a prefix of
0
indicates octal (base 8) and otherwise the base is taken as decimal (base 10).
When an explicit base is specified, the hexadecimal prefix of
0x and the octal
prefix of
0 are not required.
Whitespace and trailing characters are permitted and have no effect on the value produced.
Errors
If the string could not be parsed, then
fastly.error will be set to
EPARSENUM.
If the base is outside the permitted range, or if the numeric value would
cause overflow, then
fastly.error will be
set to
ERANGE.
Example
if (std.strtol(req.http.X-HexValue, 16) == 42) { set req.http.X-TheAnswer = "Found";}
