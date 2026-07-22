The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity

The future of business starts with developers

Learn more
CompanyThe team behind better online experiencesNetwork MapA new architecture for the modern internetIndustry Analyst RelationsSee what industry analysts say about FastlyNewsRecent updates and announcementsPlatformThe platform behind better, faster and more secure digital experiencesCustomer StoriesSee how the best of the web succeedEventsConnect with Fastly at an eventCareersJoin the team that's building a better internet

The Fastly Edge Cloud Platform

See All Products
Content Delivery (CDN)Deliver fast, personalized experiences globallyLive StreamingDeliver seamless live streaming experiencesStreaming Video (VoD)Deliver exceptional on-demand video experiencesMedia Shield Optimize multi-CDN deploymentsOn-the-Fly PackagerDynamically package on-demand video content in real timeImage OptimizerRapid image processing at the edgeLoad BalancerGranular control over routing decisionsTLS EncryptionReduce the complexity of TLS managementOrigin Connect Connect directly to FastlyIP AddressesEasily manage IP addressesHTTP/3 & QUICModern protocolsDomain Research APIInstant, accurate domain name discoveryObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress fees
Next-Gen WAFModern web app and API security, anywhereBot ManagementDetect and mitigate bot attacksDDoS ProtectionAutomated mitigation of disruptive and distributed attacksAPI SecuritySecure your API endpointsClient-Side ProtectionDefend against client-side attacksAI Bot ManagementStop AI bots from scraping website content
Edge ComputeTake your apps to the edge — our instant platform helps you build amazing experiences for your usersKey Value StoreThe fastest key value store you can get, but as easy to use as your familiar database toolsWebsockets & Fanout Real-time messaging, at global scale, with complete personalization and easy setupDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsEnterprise ServerlessThe most powerful serverless platform, built on open standards and integrated with Fastly’s full suite of productsAIAccelerate your AI workloads and improve efficiency with semantic cachingObject StorageGet direct access to large files at the edge with zero egress feesProgrammable CacheGet full programmatic access to the same legendary caching that powers our CDN.MCP ServerAI-powered control for your Fastly services.
Real-time LoggingStream and analyze logs in real-timeEdge ObserverExplore live and historical traffic dataDomain InspectorAssess domain level insightsOrigin InspectorView complete origin to edge insightsAlertsCreate notifications for service-related metricsLog Explorer & InsightsInteract with actionable insights

Extraordinary services for exceptional results

See All Services
Professional ServicesExpert help to migrate or optimize your delivery serviceLive Entertainment ServicesLive streaming experiences that scale with your audiencesSupport PlansWorld class support from start to finishManaged CDNMaximized control and flexibilityManaged SecurityExpertly managed web application protectionCustomer SupportFastly Support helping you grow better, together

Innovative digital solutions

See all our solutions
Streaming MediaDeliver stellar live and on-demand streamingEmerging MediaHigh performance for emerging media brandsDigital PublishingReal-time journalism with improved reader experiencesRetail & eCommerceFast, personalized experiences at scaleFinancial ServicesIntegrated security to protect customer dataHigh TechInstantly scale your performance as you growTravel & HospitalityOnline tailored experiences for your guests and visitorsOnline EducationDeliver secure learning experiences at scaleGamingFuel your players’ next win with ultra-fast, secure game downloadsiGamingDeliver fast, secure, uninterrupted, and engaging gameplays at the edge
Infrastructure SavingsAchieve lower, more predictable cloud spendMulti-cloud OptimizationReduce complexity and unify cloud resourcesCustomer TrustLearn more about Fastly’s Customer Trust initiativesPrivacy EnablementLearn how to protect your user's dataSustainability DashboardSee your electricity use and GHG emissions for the Fastly platform

Empowering every developer to build incredible experiences

Try Fastly free
DevelopersBuild something amazing todayFast ForwardCreating a more trustworthy internetDev ToolsDev tools built for teams - with an edgeDeveloper SDKsProgram the same services we use to build Fastly productsCommunityJoin developers around the worldSign upCreate a free developer account

Help build a fast, safe, and engaging internet with Fastly

Why Partner with FastlyHelp deliver safe, fast and engaging experiencesCloud PartnersLearn about the benefits of combining Fastly with your cloud servicesChannel PartnersEnhance your offerings & capabilities with Fastly productsTechnology & Integration PartnersExplore our partner ecosystem
Partner Portal LoginAccess all your Fastly partner resourcesBecome a PartnerEnhance your business by reselling or referring Fastly productsFind a PartnerLet us help connect you with the right partner for your needs

Get Help with Fastly

DocumentationGet the most out of FastlyResource LibraryExplore data sheets, reports, and moreFastly AcademyHands on learning with Fastly productsLearning CenterLearn about Internet technologyBlogOur latest thoughts and ideasSecurity ResearchStronger security through researchFastly's POV Explore expert and industry insights
Support CenterHow can we help?Contact UsGet in touch today
Back to blog

Follow and Subscribe

The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity

John Agger

Principal Industry Marketing Manager, Media & Entertainment, Fastly

AICDN & DeliveryIndustry insights

For years, news publishers have been hoping someone would force the issue. Google just did - though not quite in the way publishers wanted.

Reports this month reveal that Google has been quietly pitching publishers on a new AI program: sign over broad rights for Google to use your content, including for training its AI models, or eventually lose the payments you've been receiving under its existing Showcase program. For publishers already watching search referral traffic fall off a cliff, it's a stark offer.

But here's the thing: by making the terms explicit, Google has inadvertently handed publishers something they didn't have before - clarity. And with clarity comes leverage.

The Numbers Behind the Pressure

To understand why Google is moving now, look at what's happened to search over the past two years.

Google's AI Overviews feature has restructured how users interact with search results. When an AI Overview appears at the top of the page, just 1% of users click the sources cited within it. Google search traffic to publishers fell 33% globally in 2025 - 38% in the US. For smaller publishers, the drop has been even more severe: sites with 1,000-10,000 daily page views have lost roughly 60% of search referral traffic over two years.

This is the context in which Google is asking publishers to license their content for AI training. The traffic publishers were implicitly trading content access for has already largely disappeared. What's left is the flat-fee payment from Showcase - and now Google wants significantly expanded rights in exchange for keeping it.

The uncomfortable truth, though, is that AI platforms combined still drive only around 1% of publisher traffic. Neither Google nor anyone else has made publishers whole on what search once delivered. Publishers are being asked to make a long-term bet on AI platforms that have not yet proven they can replace what traditional search provided.

Google's Content Deal Strategy: A Slower, More Measured Approach

One thing worth noting: Google was notably slower than its competitors to strike formal content deals. For much of 2024, its only major partnership was a $60 million deal with Reddit. OpenAI, by contrast, has signed more than several licensing agreements with publishers. Amazon struck a deal with The New York Times in mid-2025.

Given how quickly the content licensing landscape has moved over the past two years, digital publishers now have more comparison points than ever before signing on. Those who understand this broader context are in a better position to negotiate on their own terms.

What Publishers Can Do Right Now

Negotiating leverage requires information. Publishers who walk into licensing discussions without knowing how their content is actually being accessed, crawled, and used in AI systems are negotiating blind.

This is where the infrastructure layer matters - not just as a technical problem, but as a business one. Fastly's partnerships with ScalePost and TollBit give publishers two things they need before they can negotiate effectively with anyone, Google included.

Beyond measurement, ScalePost also opens a new revenue stream for publishers. Major advertisers and affiliate networks use publishers' AI visibility analytics from ScalePost to allocate marketing and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) budgets to the publishers influencing AI answers, so publishers earn from the visibility they're already generating.

TollBit provides a solution for managing AI access to publisher content: rather than simply blocking crawlers or giving access away for free, publishers can meter access and charge AI companies for it. In the first half of 2026, the volume of AI bots hitting TollBit's paywall surpassed 2.6 billion - a sign that publishers are indeed reclaiming control of their content.

The space is also seeing new entrants, such as MonetizationOS and others, underscoring the continued momentum and opportunity beyond our established relationships with both TollBit and ScalePost.

Together, these tools change the nature of the conversation with Google and every other AI platform. A publisher that can say "we know exactly how you're using our content, and we're currently charging others for comparable access" is in a very different negotiating position than one that can only point to declining traffic stats.

The Broader Shift

What Google's ultimatum has clarified is that the old model - passive content access in exchange for referral traffic - is gone. The new model hasn't fully settled yet. Some publishers will take Google's deal. Others will hold out for usage-based terms. Some will accelerate the shift toward direct audience relationships through subscriptions and newsletters, reducing their exposure to platform risk entirely.

All of them need better data and better infrastructure than most currently have.

The publishers who navigate this period most effectively won't be the ones who made the best deal with Google. They'll be the ones who built the systems to know what their content is worth, enforce who can access it, and capture value when access is granted. That capability - knowing, enforcing, capturing - is what makes any licensing negotiation real.

Google's ultimatum isn't the end of the story for publishers. For those who move quickly, it might be the beginning of a better one.

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us today
Talk to an expert