Building for the Model Hardware Standard Austin Spires Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it. September 02, 2026

Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand Jonathan Speek Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction. August 31, 2026

Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots Alina Lehtinen-Vela Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime. August 31, 2026

MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP Austin Spires Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution. August 19, 2026

The Invisible Stadium Hossein Lotfi, Justin Odom See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience. August 13, 2026

Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue Jeff Alpen Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge. August 06, 2026

AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer Steve Lyons Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline. August 04, 2026

Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle Leon Brocard Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations. July 30, 2026

Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute Shaun Flagg Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins. July 27, 2026

The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity John Agger As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage. July 22, 2026

How to protect your MCP Server with Fastly Ameet Bharwani, David King Protect your AI infrastructure with Fastly. Learn how our MCP server security architecture mitigates OWASP and AI-specific threats while maintaining edge performance. July 09, 2026

State of Pay: Agentic Commerce, Payments, and the Edge Shaun Flagg Explore the rise of agentic commerce, emerging AI payment protocols, and why the edge is becoming the control point for secure AI-driven transactions. July 01, 2026

AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It John Agger The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need. June 29, 2026

Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity Barath Raghavan Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity. June 24, 2026

How Fastly and Skyfire Enable Trusted Agentic Commerce at the Edge Omeed Nosrati, Leigh Clancy, + 1 more Discover how Fastly and Skyfire help businesses verify AI agents, enable payments, and enforce trusted access at the edge. June 10, 2026

AI Traffic Grew 6.5x Faster Than Human Traffic This Year Artur Bergman, Hossein Lotfi Fastly data shows AI traffic grew 30% from January to May 2026, with autonomous systems nearing half of internet requests and reshaping web infrastructure. June 09, 2026

Bot Defense is Table Stakes. Machine Traffic Requires a Business Strategy Joan Jenkins Businesses need more than bot blocking as AI traffic surges. Learn how to distinguish valuable AI interactions from risk and build a machine traffic strategy. June 09, 2026

Python SDK Beta: How the Language of AI Runs Faster and Safer with Fastly Erik Rose, Ajay Bharadwaj, + 1 more Bring your Python code and AI agents to the edge with Fastly's Python SDK Beta. Get maximum speed, security, and standard CPython compatibility. June 02, 2026

Give AI Agents the Markdown They Actually Want Jonathan Speek AI crawlers prefer Markdown over HTML. Learn how to use Fastly Compute to serve clean, cached Markdown to AI agents without changing your origin. May 28, 2026