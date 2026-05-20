AI
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Building for the Model Hardware Standard
Anthropic’s Model Hardware Standard (MHS) lets AI agents operate physical equipment. Here’s how we’re prototyping secure edge MCP support for it.
Instantly AI-Agent-Ready with WebMCP on Demand
Ensure your website is AI-agent-ready with WebMCP on Demand. See how Fastly uses edge computing to intelligently annotate web forms for reliable agent interaction.
Why SaaS and PaaS Infrastructure Leaders Are Facing 22% More Unwanted Bots
Bot traffic is hammering SaaS & PaaS platforms. Watch Fastly’s on-demand webcast to learn how to adaptively mitigate bot risks, protect your origin, and maintain platform uptime.
MCP at the Edge: What Changes When MCP Runs Securely in Every POP
Stop wasting 500ms per AI tool call. See how Fastly Compute scales stateless MCP servers worldwide for instant, secure, sub-millisecond agent execution.
The Invisible Stadium
See how AI, edge routing, and expert teams manage massive traffic spikes during the World Cup, ensuring a seamless, high-performance viewing experience.
Beyond the Bot Block: How Fastly and Experian Are Turning AI Agent Traffic into Revenue
Discover how Fastly and Experian Agent Trust enable secure agentic commerce. Learn how to verify, authorize, and monetize AI agent traffic at the edge.
AI Content Provenance is Gaining Momentum: Get C2PA Support Now with Image Optimizer
Ensure compliance with new AI transparency laws. Fastly Image Optimizer now supports C2PA, preserving critical provenance metadata through your delivery pipeline.
Teaching Coding Agents to Check Their VCL with Fastly Fiddle
Learn how to use Fastly Fiddle to test and verify VCL on real infrastructure. This sandbox tool helps both developers and coding agents debug edge configurations.
Automated Payments at the Edge with x402 and Fastly Compute
Protect APIs and agentic traffic at the edge. Explore a practical guide to enforcing x402 HTTP payment challenges using Fastly Compute and testnet stablecoins.
The Google AI Deal No Publisher Wanted Just Handed Them Something Better: Clarity
As Google pushes new AI licensing terms on publishers, data and infrastructure are becoming the real source of negotiating leverage.
How to protect your MCP Server with Fastly
Protect your AI infrastructure with Fastly. Learn how our MCP server security architecture mitigates OWASP and AI-specific threats while maintaining edge performance.
State of Pay: Agentic Commerce, Payments, and the Edge
Explore the rise of agentic commerce, emerging AI payment protocols, and why the edge is becoming the control point for secure AI-driven transactions.
AI is Taking From Publishers! Here’s How They Can Fix It
The old deal between publishers and search is broken. AI extracts content value without clicks or compensation. Here's the new architecture publishers need.
Using the Gini Coefficient to Plan Edge Capacity
Discover how Fastly uses the Gini coefficient, a metric usually reserved for economics, to model edge traffic inequality, improve cache efficiency, and plan capacity.
How Fastly and Skyfire Enable Trusted Agentic Commerce at the Edge
Discover how Fastly and Skyfire help businesses verify AI agents, enable payments, and enforce trusted access at the edge.
AI Traffic Grew 6.5x Faster Than Human Traffic This Year
Fastly data shows AI traffic grew 30% from January to May 2026, with autonomous systems nearing half of internet requests and reshaping web infrastructure.
Bot Defense is Table Stakes. Machine Traffic Requires a Business Strategy
Businesses need more than bot blocking as AI traffic surges. Learn how to distinguish valuable AI interactions from risk and build a machine traffic strategy.
Python SDK Beta: How the Language of AI Runs Faster and Safer with Fastly
Bring your Python code and AI agents to the edge with Fastly's Python SDK Beta. Get maximum speed, security, and standard CPython compatibility.
Give AI Agents the Markdown They Actually Want
AI crawlers prefer Markdown over HTML. Learn how to use Fastly Compute to serve clean, cached Markdown to AI agents without changing your origin.
Accountability Without Control Is Breaking Security Leadership
CISOs are being held accountable for breaches without gaining more control over the systems and decisions that shape risk. Fastly CISO Marshall Erwin explains why AI is widening the gap between accountability, visibility, and enforcement.