Edge Data Storage

These articles describe how to work with the edge data storage features available with Compute.

Working with config stores
Config stores are a type of versionless container that allow you to store often repeated data as key-value pairs that can be read from the…

Working with KV stores
A KV store is a type of versionless container that allows you to store data in the form of key-value pairs for use in high performance reads…

Working with secret stores
Secret stores are a type of versionless container that give you a secure location to place credentials so they are available to Compute…

