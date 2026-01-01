About edge data stores

The Compute platform gives you the option of storing the data you need at the edge as key-value pairs in versionless containers. These containers, known as edge data stores, are sharable across Compute services in your account and are versionless, meaning any updates you make to the data are automatically reflected on the service without needing to increment the service's version.

By storing data at the edge, your frequently repeated content is globally available, durable, and eventually consistent.

Before you begin

Be sure to review the limitations, considerations, and billing details for each Edge Data Storage product.

Edge data storage options

Fastly has three edge data storage options:

Store name Best for Updates Use cases Config Store Small objects like configuration data Infrequent and outside the Compute platform Environment variables, redirect lists, A/B testing allocation KV Store Larger objects More frequent and typically within the Compute application Personalization, security (ACLs and WAF), list management Secret Store Small, sensitive data Infrequent and outside the Compute platform Private keys, symmetric keys, passwords, API tokens

About Config Store

Config Store is useful for storing small amounts of textual data that you don't need updated at runtime but do need quickly accessible on every request. Data stored in Config Store is automatically cached in all Fastly POPs, providing low-latency read operations. However, the trade off for high read performance is slower write operations and limited data size because all data is stored in memory.

About KV Store

KV Store is useful for any general purpose edge-attached data storage that you need to update at runtime. KV Store is ideal for storing large, non-sensitive data. Data stored in KV Store is only cached in a POP on the first request, so the first response will be slower than subsequent requests.

About Secret Store

Secret Store is useful for storing sensitive data that needs high availability. The data stored in Secret Store is encrypted and then automatically cached in all Fastly POPs, which means high-latency write operations but low-latency read operations.

What's next

Explore our guides on working with each of the edge data storage options.

