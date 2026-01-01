  1. Home
Client challenges

These articles describe how to use client challenges.

About client challenges
Client challenges are security tasks that verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser. To minimize…

Embedding challenges in pages
Dynamic challenges can be embedded within a page of your web application or served on an interstitial page . Using the embedded…

Serving challenges with interstitial pages
Client challenges can be served on an interstitial page or embedded within a page of your web application . With the interstitial page…

Blocking requests with invalid challenge tokens
After successfully completing a client challenge, the client receives a token stored as a browser cookie . To validate this token on…

