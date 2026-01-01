Client challenges
These articles describe how to use client challenges.
Client challenges are security tasks that verify users are human or accessing your web application through a legitimate browser. To minimize…
Dynamic challenges can be embedded within a page of your web application or served on an interstitial page . Using the embedded…
Client challenges can be served on an interstitial page or embedded within a page of your web application . With the interstitial page…
After successfully completing a client challenge, the client receives a token stored as a browser cookie . To validate this token on…
