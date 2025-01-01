Managing alert integrations English English

日本語

Alert integrations are external channels that receive notifications when alerts are triggered. When creating an alert definition, you specify the alert integrations that should be used. Multiple alert definitions can use the same alert integration.

Accessing alert definitions

To view a list of your alert definitions, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Alerts > Definitions. The Alert definitions page appears.

Creating alert integrations

To create an alert integration, follow these steps:

Slack Email PagerDuty Microsoft Teams New Relic Webhook In Slack, add an incoming webhook and copy the URL for the webhook. Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Alerts > Integrations. Click Add alert integration. Fill out the Add integration controls as follows: Click Slack .

. In the Name field, enter the name of the integration.

field, enter the name of the integration. In the Webhook URL field, enter the URL of the webhook you created in the first step.

field, enter the URL of the webhook you created in the first step. In the Description field, enter a description of the notification channel. Click Save integration. The integration is added to the Alert integrations page.

Editing alert integrations

To edit an alert integration, follow these steps:

Log in to the Fastly control panel. Go to Observability > Alerts > Integrations. Click the pencil Edit the necessary fields. Override locked fields by clicking Override then confirming you want to edit the field. If you change the type of integration, you may need to fill out additional fields. Refer to Creating alert integrations for field descriptions for each integration. Click Save integration.

Deleting alert integrations

To delete an alert integration, follow these steps: