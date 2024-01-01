Definitions

Definitions are used to configure alerts on how to observe a metric.

Data model

created_at string Time when the definition was created (RFC3339). Read-only. description string Additional text that is included in the alert notification. dimensions object More filters depending on the source type. evaluation_strategy object Criteria on how to alert. id string A unique identifier for a definition. Read-only. integration_ids array List of integrations used to notify when alert fires. metric string The metric name to alert on for a specific source: domains origins or stats name string The name of the alert definition. object string The resource type. Read-only. [Default definition ] service_id string The service on which the definition will alert on. source string The source where the metric comes from.

Domain derived metrics

In addition to the metrics provided by Domain Inspector (link), when choosing domains as a source , the following metric can also be used.

origin_offload_bytes number The number of bytes offloaded to the edge. status_4xx_rate number Fraction of responses with 4xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. status_5xx_rate number Fraction of responses with 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. status_gte_400_rate number Fraction of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. status_lt_500_rate number Fraction of responses with non-5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.

Origin derived metrics

In addition to the metrics provided by Origin Inspector (link), when choosing origins as a source , the following metric can also be used.

all_bandwidth number The amount of bandwidth from your origin. all_status_4xx_rate number Fraction of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. all_status_5xx_rate number Fraction of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. all_status_gte_400_rate number Fraction of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. all_status_lt_500_rate number Fraction of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.

Evaluation strategy data model

Criteria on how to alert.

period string The length of time to evaluate whether the conditions have been met. The data is polled every minute. threshold number Threshold used to alert. type string Type of strategy to use to evaluate.

Stats derived metrics

In addition to the metrics provided by historical stats (link), when choosing stats as a source , the following metric can also be used.

status_4xx_rate number Fraction of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. status_5xx_rate number Fraction of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. status_gte_400_rate number Fraction of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0. status_lt_500_rate number Fraction of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.

Endpoints

List definitions GET/ alerts / definitions

Create definition POST/ alerts / definitions

Read definition GET/ alerts / definitions / definition_id

Update definition PUT/ alerts / definitions / definition_id