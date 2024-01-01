Definitions
Definitions are used to configure alerts on how to observe a metric.
Data model
created_at
|string
|Time when the definition was created (RFC3339). Read-only.
description
|string
|Additional text that is included in the alert notification.
dimensions
|object
|More filters depending on the source type.
evaluation_strategy
|object
|Criteria on how to alert.
id
|string
|A unique identifier for a definition. Read-only.
integration_ids
|array
|List of integrations used to notify when alert fires.
metric
|string
|The metric name to alert on for a specific source: domains, origins or stats.
name
|string
|The name of the alert definition.
object
|string
|The resource type. Read-only. [Default
definition]
service_id
|string
|The service on which the definition will alert on.
source
|string
|The source where the metric comes from.
updated_at
|string
|Time when the definition was last updated (RFC3339). Read-only.
Domain derived metrics
In addition to the metrics provided by Domain Inspector (link),
when choosing
domains as a
source, the following
metric can also be used.
origin_offload_bytes
|number
|The number of bytes offloaded to the edge.
status_4xx_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 4xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
status_5xx_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
status_gte_400_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
status_lt_500_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with non-5xx codes delivered from domain. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
Origin derived metrics
In addition to the metrics provided by Origin Inspector (link),
when choosing
origins as a
source, the following
metric can also be used.
all_bandwidth
|number
|The amount of bandwidth from your origin.
all_status_4xx_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
all_status_5xx_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
all_status_gte_400_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
all_status_lt_500_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
Evaluation strategy data model
Criteria on how to alert.
period
|string
|The length of time to evaluate whether the conditions have been met. The data is polled every minute.
threshold
|number
|Threshold used to alert.
type
|string
|Type of strategy to use to evaluate.
Stats derived metrics
In addition to the metrics provided by historical stats (link),
when choosing
stats as a
source, the following
metric can also be used.
status_4xx_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
status_5xx_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
status_gte_400_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
status_lt_500_rate
|number
|Fraction of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0.
