History

Alerts history presents the past event notifications sent when observed metrics thresholds were triggered.

Data model

definitionobjectA snapshot of the definition. Read-only.
definition_idstringDefinition ID of which the event relates to. Read-only.
endstringTime when the event ended (RFC3339). Read-only.
idstringHistory ID for a given event. Read-only.
objectstringType of resource this object is. Read-only. [Default history]
startstringTime when the event started (RFC3339). Read-only.
statusstringStatus of the event. Read-only.

Endpoints

List history

GET/alerts/history

