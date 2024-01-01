History
Alerts history presents the past event notifications sent when observed metrics thresholds were triggered.
Data model
definition
|object
|A snapshot of the definition. Read-only.
definition_id
|string
|Definition ID of which the event relates to. Read-only.
end
|string
|Time when the event ended (RFC3339). Read-only.
id
|string
|History ID for a given event. Read-only.
object
|string
|Type of resource this object is. Read-only. [Default
history]
start
|string
|Time when the event started (RFC3339). Read-only.
status
|string
|Status of the event. Read-only.
