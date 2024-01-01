Edge metrics

all_edge_hit_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.

all_edge_miss_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.

all_error_requests number Number of cache errors.

all_hit_requests number Number of cache hits.

all_miss_requests number Number of cache misses.

all_pass_requests integer Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.

all_status_1xx integer Number of 'Informational' category status codes delivered.

all_status_2xx integer Number of 'Success' status codes delivered.

all_status_3xx integer Number of 'Redirection' codes delivered.

all_status_4xx integer Number of 'Client Error' codes delivered.

all_status_4xx_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

all_status_5xx integer Number of 'Server Error' codes delivered.

all_status_5xx_rate number Percentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

all_status_gte_400_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

all_status_lt_500_rate number Percentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

all_synth_requests integer Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).

attack_blocked_req_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.

attack_blocked_req_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.

attack_logged_req_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.

attack_logged_req_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.

attack_passed_req_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.

attack_passed_req_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.

attack_req_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.

attack_req_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.

attack_resp_synth_bytes integer Bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.

bandwidth integer Bytes delivered (resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes).

bereq_body_bytes integer Body bytes sent to origin.

bereq_header_bytes integer Header bytes sent to origin.

body_size integer Body bytes delivered (alias for resp_body_bytes).

cache_coverage number How much of your site you are caching with Fastly. It is defined as the ratio of cacheable requests to total requests.

cache_hit_ratio number Deprecated. Ratio of requests served from Fastly. (hits / (hits + edge miss requests - shield hit requests).

compute_bandwidth integer Total bytes sent to customers and backends (origins) by Compute.

compute_bereq_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.

compute_bereq_errors integer Number of backend request errors, including timeouts.

compute_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.

compute_beresp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.

compute_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.

compute_execution_time_ms integer Active CPU time used to process your requests.

compute_globals_limit_exceeded number Number of times a guest exceeded its globals limit.

compute_guest_errors number Number of times a service experienced an edge code error.

compute_heap_limit_exceeded number Number of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.

compute_ram_used integer RAM used for your site by Fastly, including a maximum indicating the highest usage within this timeframe and a static cap for usage.

compute_req_body_bytes integer Total body bytes received by Compute.

compute_req_header_bytes integer Total header bytes received by Compute.

compute_request_time_ms integer Time used to process your requests, including active CPU time.

compute_requests integer Number of compute requests processed.

compute_resource_limit_exceeded number Number of times a guest exceeded its resource limit, includes heap, stack, globals, and code execution timeout.

compute_resp_body_bytes integer Total body bytes sent from Compute to end user.

compute_resp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent from Compute to end user.

compute_resp_status_1xx integer Number of 'Informational' category status codes delivered by Compute.

compute_resp_status_2xx integer Number of 'Success' category status codes delivered by Compute.

compute_resp_status_3xx integer Number of 'Redirection' category status codes delivered by Compute.

compute_resp_status_4xx integer Number of 'Client Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.

compute_resp_status_5xx integer Number of 'Server Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.

compute_runtime_errors number Number of times a service experienced a guest runtime error.

compute_stack_limit_exceeded number Number of times a guest exceeded its stack limit.

compute_vcpu_per_request integer Average amount of CPU time used to process a request received by the service.

ddos_action_blackhole number The number of times the blackhole action was taken.

ddos_action_close number The number of times the close action was taken.

ddos_action_limit_streams_connections number For HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to.

ddos_action_limit_streams_requests number Number of 'Server Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.

ddos_action_tarpit number The number of times the tarpit action was taken.

ddos_action_tarpit_accept number The number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken.

deliver_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'deliver' Varnish subroutine.

deliver_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'deliver' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

edge_hit_ratio number Ratio of edge hits to edge misses (between 0 and 1).

edge_hit_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.

edge_hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for edge hits.

edge_hit_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for edge hits.

edge_miss_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.

edge_miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for edge misses.

edge_miss_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for edge misses.

edge_requests integer Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.

edge_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.

edge_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.

error_ratio number 4xx + 5xx / total number of requests.

error_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'error' Varnish subroutine.

error_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'error' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

errors number Number of cache errors.

fanout_bereq_body_bytes integer Fanout body bytes transferred from backend.

fanout_bereq_header_bytes integer Fanout header bytes transferred from backend.

fanout_beresp_body_bytes integer Fanout body bytes transferred to backend.

fanout_beresp_header_bytes integer Fanout header bytes transferred to backend.

fanout_conn_time_ms integer Total duration of Fanout connections with end users.

fanout_recv_publishes integer Number of messages received from API.

fanout_req_body_bytes integer Fanout body bytes transferred from client.

fanout_req_header_bytes integer Fanout header bytes transferred from client.

fanout_resp_body_bytes integer Fanout body bytes transferred to client.

fanout_resp_header_bytes integer Fanout header bytes transferred to client.

fanout_send_publishes integer Number of messages sent to clients.

fetch_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'fetch' Varnish subroutine.

fetch_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'fetch' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hash_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'hash' Varnish subroutine.

hash_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'hash' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

header_size integer Header bytes delivered (alias for resp_header_bytes).

hit_ratio number Ratio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).

hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for cache hits.

hit_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'hit' Varnish subroutine.

hit_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'hit' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

hits number Number of cache hits.

hits_time integer Time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).

hits_time_average integer Average time spent processing cache hits (in milliseconds).

http1 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/1.1.

http2 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/2.

http3 integer Number of requests received over HTTP/3(QUIC).

imgopto integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_shield integer Number of responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo integer Number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_frames number Number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

imgvideo_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield integer Number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield_frames number Number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.

imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.

ipv6 integer Number of requests that were received over IPv6.

kv_store_class_a_operations number The total number of class a operations for the KV store.

kv_store_class_b_operations number The total number of class b operations for the KV store.

latency_0_to_1ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond.

latency_10000_to_60000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 10000 and 60000 milliseconds.

latency_1000_to_5000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 1000 and 5000 milliseconds.

latency_100_to_250ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds.

latency_10_to_50ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds.

latency_1_to_5ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds.

latency_250_to_500ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds.

latency_5000_to_10000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 5000 and 10000 milliseconds.

latency_500_to_1000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 500 and 1000 milliseconds.

latency_50_to_100ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds.

latency_5_to_10ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds.

latency_60000ms integer Number of responses from origin with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above.

log number Number of log lines sent.

log_bytes integer Log bytes sent.

miss number Number of cache misses.

miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for cache misses.

miss_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'miss' Varnish subroutine.

miss_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'miss' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

miss_time integer Time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).

miss_time_average integer Average time spent processing cache misses (in milliseconds).

object_size_100k integer Number of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.

object_size_100m integer Number of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.

object_size_10k integer Number of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.

object_size_10m integer Number of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.

object_size_1g integer Number of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.

object_size_1k integer Number of objects served that were under 1KB in size.

object_size_1m integer Number of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.

origin_fetch_body_bytes integer Request body bytes sent to origin.

origin_fetch_header_bytes integer Request header bytes sent to origin.

origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes received from origin.

origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes received from origin.

origin_fetches integer Number of requests sent to origin.

origin_latency integer Average time to first byte on a cache miss.

origin_latency_p50 integer Origin latency 50th percentile value.

origin_latency_p95 integer Origin latency 95th percentile value.

origin_latency_p99 integer Origin latency 99th percentile value.

origin_offload number Percentage of bytes delivered from the edge versus delivered from an origin.

origin_revalidations integer Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching, this may result in a cache miss.

otfp integer Number of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.

otfp_deliver_time integer Time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand (in seconds).

otfp_manifests integer Number of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.

otfp_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.

otfp_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.

otfp_shield_time integer Time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand (in seconds).

pass integer Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.

pass_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for cache passes.

pass_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'pass' Varnish subroutine.

pass_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'pass' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

pass_time integer Time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).

pci integer Number of responses with the PCI flag turned on.

pipe number Optional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).

pipe_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'pipe' Varnish subroutine.

pipe_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'pipe' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

predeliver_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'predeliver' Varnish subroutine.

predeliver_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'predeliver' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

prehash_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'prehash' Varnish subroutine.

prehash_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'prehash' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

recv_sub_count number Number of executions of the 'recv' Varnish subroutine.

recv_sub_time integer Time spent inside the 'recv' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).

req_body_bytes integer Body bytes received.

req_header_bytes integer Header bytes received.

requests integer Number of requests processed.

resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).

resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).

restarts number Number of restarts performed.

segblock_origin_fetches integer Number of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.

segblock_shield_fetches integer Number of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.

shield integer Number of requests from edge to the shield POP.

shield_fetch_body_bytes integer Request body bytes sent to a shield.

shield_fetch_header_bytes integer Request header bytes sent to a shield.

shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes integer Response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.

shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes integer Response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.

shield_fetches integer Number of requests made from one Fastly data center to another, as part of shielding.

shield_hit_ratio number Ratio of shield hits to shield misses (between 0 and 1).

shield_hit_requests integer Number of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.

shield_hit_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for shield hits.

shield_hit_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for shield hits.

shield_miss_requests integer Number of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.

shield_miss_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered for shield misses.

shield_miss_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered for shield misses.

shield_resp_body_bytes integer Body bytes delivered via a shield.

shield_resp_header_bytes integer Header bytes delivered via a shield.

shield_revalidations integer Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching, this may result in a cache miss.

status_1xx integer Number of 'Informational' category status codes delivered.

status_200 integer Number of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).

status_204 integer Number of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).

status_206 integer Number of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).

status_2xx integer Number of 'Success' status codes delivered.

status_301 integer Number of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).

status_302 integer Number of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).

status_304 integer Number of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).

status_3xx integer Number of 'Redirection' codes delivered.

status_3xx_other integer Number of all 3XX errors, excluding 301s, 302s, and 304s.

status_400 integer Number of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).

status_401 integer Number of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).

status_403 integer Number of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).

status_404 integer Number of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).

status_404_rate number Percentage of responses with 404 codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_406 integer Number of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).

status_416 integer Number of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).

status_429 integer Number of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).

status_4xx integer Number of 'Client Error' codes delivered.

status_4xx_excl_404_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered excluding 404. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_4xx_other integer Number of all 4XX errors, excluding 400s, 401s, 403, 404, 416, and 429s.

status_4xx_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_4xx_ratio number Ratio of requests returning 4XX codes.

status_500 integer Number of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).

status_501 integer Number of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).

status_502 integer Number of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).

status_503 integer Number of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).

status_503_ratio number Percentage of requests returning 503 codes.

status_504 integer Number of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).

status_505 integer Number of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).

status_5xx integer Number of 'Server Error' codes delivered.

status_5xx_non_503_ratio number Percentage of requests returning 5XX errors, excluding 503s.

status_5xx_other integer Number of all 5XX errors, excluding 500s, 501s, 502s, 503s, 504s, and 505s.

status_5xx_rate number Percentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_gte_400_rate number Percentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

status_lt_500_rate number Percentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.

synth integer Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).

tls integer Number of requests that were received over TLS.

tls_handshake_bytes integer Number of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.

tls_v10 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.0.

tls_v11 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.1.

tls_v12 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.2.

tls_v13 integer Number of requests received over TLS 1.3.

uncacheable integer Number of requests that were designated uncachable.

video integer Number of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).

waf_blocked integer Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were blocked.

waf_logged integer Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were logged.

waf_passed integer Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were passed.

websocket_bereq_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes received from origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_bereq_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_beresp_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_beresp_header_bytes integer Total header bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_conn_time_ms integer Total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.

websocket_req_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.

websocket_resp_body_bytes integer Total message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.