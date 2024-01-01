  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Observability
  5. Custom dashboards

Edge metrics

The Observability API allows you to programmatically define custom dashboards to view in the Observability web interface. These metrics are compatible with dashboard items where data_source.type is stats.edge.

all_edge_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
all_edge_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
all_error_requestsnumberNumber of cache errors.
all_hit_requestsnumberNumber of cache hits.
all_miss_requestsnumberNumber of cache misses.
all_pass_requestsintegerNumber of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
all_status_1xxintegerNumber of 'Informational' category status codes delivered.
all_status_2xxintegerNumber of 'Success' status codes delivered.
all_status_3xxintegerNumber of 'Redirection' codes delivered.
all_status_4xxintegerNumber of 'Client Error' codes delivered.
all_status_4xx_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_status_5xxintegerNumber of 'Server Error' codes delivered.
all_status_5xx_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_status_gte_400_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_status_lt_500_ratenumberPercentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_synth_requestsintegerNumber of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).
attack_blocked_req_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_blocked_req_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_logged_req_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_logged_req_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_passed_req_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_passed_req_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_req_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_req_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_resp_synth_bytesintegerBytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.
bandwidthintegerBytes delivered (resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytesintegerBody bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes sent to origin.
body_sizeintegerBody bytes delivered (alias for resp_body_bytes).
cache_coveragenumberHow much of your site you are caching with Fastly. It is defined as the ratio of cacheable requests to total requests.
cache_hit_rationumberDeprecated. Ratio of requests served from Fastly. (hits / (hits + edge miss requests - shield hit requests).
compute_bandwidthintegerTotal bytes sent to customers and backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_bereq_errorsintegerNumber of backend request errors, including timeouts.
compute_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_execution_time_msintegerActive CPU time used to process your requests.
compute_globals_limit_exceedednumberNumber of times a guest exceeded its globals limit.
compute_guest_errorsnumberNumber of times a service experienced an edge code error.
compute_heap_limit_exceedednumberNumber of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.
compute_ram_usedintegerRAM used for your site by Fastly, including a maximum indicating the highest usage within this timeframe and a static cap for usage.
compute_req_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes received by Compute.
compute_req_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes received by Compute.
compute_request_time_msintegerTime used to process your requests, including active CPU time.
compute_requestsintegerNumber of compute requests processed.
compute_resource_limit_exceedednumberNumber of times a guest exceeded its resource limit, includes heap, stack, globals, and code execution timeout.
compute_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal body bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_status_1xxintegerNumber of 'Informational' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_2xxintegerNumber of 'Success' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_3xxintegerNumber of 'Redirection' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_4xxintegerNumber of 'Client Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_5xxintegerNumber of 'Server Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_runtime_errorsnumberNumber of times a service experienced a guest runtime error.
compute_stack_limit_exceedednumberNumber of times a guest exceeded its stack limit.
compute_vcpu_per_requestintegerAverage amount of CPU time used to process a request received by the service.
ddos_action_blackholenumberThe number of times the blackhole action was taken.
ddos_action_closenumberThe number of times the close action was taken.
ddos_action_limit_streams_connectionsnumberFor HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to.
ddos_action_limit_streams_requestsnumberNumber of 'Server Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.
ddos_action_tarpitnumberThe number of times the tarpit action was taken.
ddos_action_tarpit_acceptnumberThe number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken.
deliver_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'deliver' Varnish subroutine.
deliver_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'deliver' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
edge_hit_rationumberRatio of edge hits to edge misses (between 0 and 1).
edge_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_hit_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_miss_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_requestsintegerNumber of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
error_rationumber4xx + 5xx / total number of requests.
error_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'error' Varnish subroutine.
error_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'error' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
errorsnumberNumber of cache errors.
fanout_bereq_body_bytesintegerFanout body bytes transferred from backend.
fanout_bereq_header_bytesintegerFanout header bytes transferred from backend.
fanout_beresp_body_bytesintegerFanout body bytes transferred to backend.
fanout_beresp_header_bytesintegerFanout header bytes transferred to backend.
fanout_conn_time_msintegerTotal duration of Fanout connections with end users.
fanout_recv_publishesintegerNumber of messages received from API.
fanout_req_body_bytesintegerFanout body bytes transferred from client.
fanout_req_header_bytesintegerFanout header bytes transferred from client.
fanout_resp_body_bytesintegerFanout body bytes transferred to client.
fanout_resp_header_bytesintegerFanout header bytes transferred to client.
fanout_send_publishesintegerNumber of messages sent to clients.
fetch_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'fetch' Varnish subroutine.
fetch_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'fetch' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hash_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'hash' Varnish subroutine.
hash_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'hash' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
header_sizeintegerHeader bytes delivered (alias for resp_header_bytes).
hit_rationumberRatio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).
hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for cache hits.
hit_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'hit' Varnish subroutine.
hit_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'hit' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hitsnumberNumber of cache hits.
hits_timeintegerTime spent processing cache hits (in seconds).
hits_time_averageintegerAverage time spent processing cache hits (in milliseconds).
http1integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/1.1.
http2integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/2.
http3integerNumber of requests received over HTTP/3(QUIC).
imgoptointegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shieldintegerNumber of responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideointegerNumber of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_framesnumberNumber of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shieldintegerNumber of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_framesnumberNumber of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
ipv6integerNumber of requests that were received over IPv6.
kv_store_class_a_operationsnumberThe total number of class a operations for the KV store.
kv_store_class_b_operationsnumberThe total number of class b operations for the KV store.
latency_0_to_1msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond.
latency_10000_to_60000msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 10000 and 60000 milliseconds.
latency_1000_to_5000msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 1000 and 5000 milliseconds.
latency_100_to_250msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds.
latency_10_to_50msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds.
latency_1_to_5msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds.
latency_250_to_500msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds.
latency_5000_to_10000msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 5000 and 10000 milliseconds.
latency_500_to_1000msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 500 and 1000 milliseconds.
latency_50_to_100msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds.
latency_5_to_10msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds.
latency_60000msintegerNumber of responses from origin with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above.
lognumberNumber of log lines sent.
log_bytesintegerLog bytes sent.
missnumberNumber of cache misses.
miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for cache misses.
miss_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'miss' Varnish subroutine.
miss_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'miss' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
miss_timeintegerTime spent processing cache misses (in seconds).
miss_time_averageintegerAverage time spent processing cache misses (in milliseconds).
object_size_100kintegerNumber of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.
object_size_100mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.
object_size_10kintegerNumber of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.
object_size_10mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.
object_size_1gintegerNumber of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.
object_size_1kintegerNumber of objects served that were under 1KB in size.
object_size_1mintegerNumber of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.
origin_fetch_body_bytesintegerRequest body bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_header_bytesintegerRequest header bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received from origin.
origin_fetchesintegerNumber of requests sent to origin.
origin_latencyintegerAverage time to first byte on a cache miss.
origin_latency_p50integerOrigin latency 50th percentile value.
origin_latency_p95integerOrigin latency 95th percentile value.
origin_latency_p99integerOrigin latency 99th percentile value.
origin_offloadnumberPercentage of bytes delivered from the edge versus delivered from an origin.
origin_revalidationsintegerNumber of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching, this may result in a cache miss.
otfpintegerNumber of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_deliver_timeintegerTime spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
otfp_manifestsintegerNumber of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_timeintegerTime spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
passintegerNumber of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
pass_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for cache passes.
pass_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'pass' Varnish subroutine.
pass_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'pass' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
pass_timeintegerTime spent processing cache passes (in seconds).
pciintegerNumber of responses with the PCI flag turned on.
pipenumberOptional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).
pipe_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'pipe' Varnish subroutine.
pipe_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'pipe' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
predeliver_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'predeliver' Varnish subroutine.
predeliver_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'predeliver' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
prehash_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'prehash' Varnish subroutine.
prehash_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'prehash' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
recv_sub_countnumberNumber of executions of the 'recv' Varnish subroutine.
recv_sub_timeintegerTime spent inside the 'recv' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
req_body_bytesintegerBody bytes received.
req_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes received.
requestsintegerNumber of requests processed.
resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).
resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).
restartsnumberNumber of restarts performed.
segblock_origin_fetchesintegerNumber of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
segblock_shield_fetchesintegerNumber of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
shieldintegerNumber of requests from edge to the shield POP.
shield_fetch_body_bytesintegerRequest body bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_header_bytesintegerRequest header bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytesintegerResponse body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytesintegerResponse header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetchesintegerNumber of requests made from one Fastly data center to another, as part of shielding.
shield_hit_rationumberRatio of shield hits to shield misses (between 0 and 1).
shield_hit_requestsintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.
shield_hit_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_hit_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_miss_requestsintegerNumber of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.
shield_miss_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_miss_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_resp_body_bytesintegerBody bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_resp_header_bytesintegerHeader bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_revalidationsintegerNumber of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching, this may result in a cache miss.
status_1xxintegerNumber of 'Informational' category status codes delivered.
status_200integerNumber of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).
status_204integerNumber of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206integerNumber of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xxintegerNumber of 'Success' status codes delivered.
status_301integerNumber of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302integerNumber of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).
status_304integerNumber of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xxintegerNumber of 'Redirection' codes delivered.
status_3xx_otherintegerNumber of all 3XX errors, excluding 301s, 302s, and 304s.
status_400integerNumber of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401integerNumber of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403integerNumber of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404integerNumber of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_404_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 404 codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_406integerNumber of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).
status_416integerNumber of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429integerNumber of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_4xxintegerNumber of 'Client Error' codes delivered.
status_4xx_excl_404_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered excluding 404. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_4xx_otherintegerNumber of all 4XX errors, excluding 400s, 401s, 403, 404, 416, and 429s.
status_4xx_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_4xx_rationumberRatio of requests returning 4XX codes.
status_500integerNumber of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501integerNumber of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502integerNumber of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503integerNumber of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_503_rationumberPercentage of requests returning 503 codes.
status_504integerNumber of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505integerNumber of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_5xxintegerNumber of 'Server Error' codes delivered.
status_5xx_non_503_rationumberPercentage of requests returning 5XX errors, excluding 503s.
status_5xx_otherintegerNumber of all 5XX errors, excluding 500s, 501s, 502s, 503s, 504s, and 505s.
status_5xx_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_gte_400_ratenumberPercentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_lt_500_ratenumberPercentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
synthintegerNumber of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).
tlsintegerNumber of requests that were received over TLS.
tls_handshake_bytesintegerNumber of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.
tls_v10integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.0.
tls_v11integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.1.
tls_v12integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.2.
tls_v13integerNumber of requests received over TLS 1.3.
uncacheableintegerNumber of requests that were designated uncachable.
videointegerNumber of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).
waf_blockedintegerNumber of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were blocked.
waf_loggedintegerNumber of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were logged.
waf_passedintegerNumber of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were passed.
websocket_bereq_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes received from origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_bereq_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_conn_time_msintegerTotal duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.
websocket_req_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_body_bytesintegerTotal message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_header_bytesintegerTotal header bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
