Edge metrics
The Observability API allows you to programmatically define custom
dashboards to view in the Observability web interface. These metrics are
compatible with
dashboard items where
data_source.type is
stats.edge.
Edge metrics
all_edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
all_edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
all_error_requests
|number
|Number of cache errors.
all_hit_requests
|number
|Number of cache hits.
all_miss_requests
|number
|Number of cache misses.
all_pass_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
all_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 'Informational' category status codes delivered.
all_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 'Success' status codes delivered.
all_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 'Redirection' codes delivered.
all_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 'Client Error' codes delivered.
all_status_4xx_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 'Server Error' codes delivered.
all_status_5xx_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_status_gte_400_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_status_lt_500_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
all_synth_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).
attack_blocked_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_blocked_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was blocked.
attack_logged_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_logged_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was logged.
attack_passed_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_passed_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule that was passed.
attack_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from requests that triggered a WAF rule.
attack_resp_synth_bytes
|integer
|Bytes delivered for requests that triggered a WAF rule and returned a synthetic response.
bandwidth
|integer
|Bytes delivered (resp_header_bytes + resp_body_bytes + bereq_header_bytes + bereq_body_bytes).
bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes sent to origin.
bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes sent to origin.
body_size
|integer
|Body bytes delivered (alias for resp_body_bytes).
cache_coverage
|number
|How much of your site you are caching with Fastly. It is defined as the ratio of cacheable requests to total requests.
cache_hit_ratio
|number
|Deprecated. Ratio of requests served from Fastly. (hits / (hits + edge miss requests - shield hit requests).
compute_bandwidth
|integer
|Total bytes sent to customers and backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_bereq_errors
|integer
|Number of backend request errors, including timeouts.
compute_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received from backends (origins) by Compute.
compute_execution_time_ms
|integer
|Active CPU time used to process your requests.
compute_globals_limit_exceeded
|number
|Number of times a guest exceeded its globals limit.
compute_guest_errors
|number
|Number of times a service experienced an edge code error.
compute_heap_limit_exceeded
|number
|Number of times a guest exceeded its heap limit.
compute_ram_used
|integer
|RAM used for your site by Fastly, including a maximum indicating the highest usage within this timeframe and a static cap for usage.
compute_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes received by Compute.
compute_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes received by Compute.
compute_request_time_ms
|integer
|Time used to process your requests, including active CPU time.
compute_requests
|integer
|Number of compute requests processed.
compute_resource_limit_exceeded
|number
|Number of times a guest exceeded its resource limit, includes heap, stack, globals, and code execution timeout.
compute_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total body bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent from Compute to end user.
compute_resp_status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 'Informational' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 'Success' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 'Redirection' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 'Client Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_resp_status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 'Server Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.
compute_runtime_errors
|number
|Number of times a service experienced a guest runtime error.
compute_stack_limit_exceeded
|number
|Number of times a guest exceeded its stack limit.
compute_vcpu_per_request
|integer
|Average amount of CPU time used to process a request received by the service.
ddos_action_blackhole
|number
|The number of times the blackhole action was taken.
ddos_action_close
|number
|The number of times the close action was taken.
ddos_action_limit_streams_connections
|number
|For HTTP/2, the number of connections the limit-streams action was applied to.
ddos_action_limit_streams_requests
|number
|Number of 'Server Error' category status codes delivered by Compute.
ddos_action_tarpit
|number
|The number of times the tarpit action was taken.
ddos_action_tarpit_accept
|number
|The number of times the tarpit-accept action was taken.
deliver_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'deliver' Varnish subroutine.
deliver_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'deliver' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
edge_hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of edge hits to edge misses (between 0 and 1).
edge_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a hit at the edge.
edge_hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_hit_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for edge hits.
edge_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly that resulted in a miss at the edge.
edge_miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_miss_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for edge misses.
edge_requests
|integer
|Number of requests sent by end users to Fastly.
edge_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
edge_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered from Fastly to the end user.
error_ratio
|number
|4xx + 5xx / total number of requests.
error_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'error' Varnish subroutine.
error_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'error' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
errors
|number
|Number of cache errors.
fanout_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Fanout body bytes transferred from backend.
fanout_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Fanout header bytes transferred from backend.
fanout_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Fanout body bytes transferred to backend.
fanout_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Fanout header bytes transferred to backend.
fanout_conn_time_ms
|integer
|Total duration of Fanout connections with end users.
fanout_recv_publishes
|integer
|Number of messages received from API.
fanout_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Fanout body bytes transferred from client.
fanout_req_header_bytes
|integer
|Fanout header bytes transferred from client.
fanout_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Fanout body bytes transferred to client.
fanout_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Fanout header bytes transferred to client.
fanout_send_publishes
|integer
|Number of messages sent to clients.
fetch_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'fetch' Varnish subroutine.
fetch_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'fetch' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hash_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'hash' Varnish subroutine.
hash_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'hash' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
header_size
|integer
|Header bytes delivered (alias for resp_header_bytes).
hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of cache hits to cache misses (between 0 and 1).
hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for cache hits.
hit_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'hit' Varnish subroutine.
hit_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'hit' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
hits
|number
|Number of cache hits.
hits_time
|integer
|Time spent processing cache hits (in seconds).
hits_time_average
|integer
|Average time spent processing cache hits (in milliseconds).
http1
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/1.1.
http2
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/2.
http3
|integer
|Number of requests received over HTTP/3(QUIC).
imgopto
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield
|integer
|Number of responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgopto_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo
|integer
|Number of video responses that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_frames
|number
|Number of video frames that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes of video delivered from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield
|integer
|Number of video responses delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_frames
|number
|Number of video frames delivered via a shield that came from the Fastly Image Optimizer service. A video frame is an individual image within a sequence of video.
imgvideo_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
imgvideo_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes of video delivered via a shield from the Fastly Image Optimizer service.
ipv6
|integer
|Number of requests that were received over IPv6.
kv_store_class_a_operations
|number
|The total number of class a operations for the KV store.
kv_store_class_b_operations
|number
|The total number of class b operations for the KV store.
latency_0_to_1ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 0 and 1 millisecond.
latency_10000_to_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 10000 and 60000 milliseconds.
latency_1000_to_5000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 1000 and 5000 milliseconds.
latency_100_to_250ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 100 and 250 milliseconds.
latency_10_to_50ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 10 and 50 milliseconds.
latency_1_to_5ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 1 and 5 milliseconds.
latency_250_to_500ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 250 and 500 milliseconds.
latency_5000_to_10000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 5000 and 10000 milliseconds.
latency_500_to_1000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 500 and 1000 milliseconds.
latency_50_to_100ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 50 and 100 milliseconds.
latency_5_to_10ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency between 5 and 10 milliseconds.
latency_60000ms
|integer
|Number of responses from origin with latency of 60,000 milliseconds and above.
log
|number
|Number of log lines sent.
log_bytes
|integer
|Log bytes sent.
miss
|number
|Number of cache misses.
miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for cache misses.
miss_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'miss' Varnish subroutine.
miss_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'miss' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
miss_time
|integer
|Time spent processing cache misses (in seconds).
miss_time_average
|integer
|Average time spent processing cache misses (in milliseconds).
object_size_100k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 10KB and 100KB in size.
object_size_100m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 10MB and 100MB in size.
object_size_10k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 1KB and 10KB in size.
object_size_10m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 1MB and 10MB in size.
object_size_1g
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 100MB and 1GB in size.
object_size_1k
|integer
|Number of objects served that were under 1KB in size.
object_size_1m
|integer
|Number of objects served that were between 100KB and 1MB in size.
origin_fetch_body_bytes
|integer
|Request body bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_header_bytes
|integer
|Request header bytes sent to origin.
origin_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received from origin.
origin_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received from origin.
origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests sent to origin.
origin_latency
|integer
|Average time to first byte on a cache miss.
origin_latency_p50
|integer
|Origin latency 50th percentile value.
origin_latency_p95
|integer
|Origin latency 95th percentile value.
origin_latency_p99
|integer
|Origin latency 99th percentile value.
origin_offload
|number
|Percentage of bytes delivered from the edge versus delivered from an origin.
origin_revalidations
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using Fastly Image Optimizer or segmented caching, this may result in a cache miss.
otfp
|integer
|Number of responses that came from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_deliver_time
|integer
|Time spent delivering a response from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
otfp_manifests
|integer
|Number of responses that were manifest files from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered via a shield for the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand.
otfp_shield_time
|integer
|Time spent delivering a response via a shield from the Fastly On-the-Fly Packager for On Demand Streaming service for video-on-demand (in seconds).
pass
|integer
|Number of requests that passed through the CDN without being cached.
pass_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for cache passes.
pass_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'pass' Varnish subroutine.
pass_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'pass' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
pass_time
|integer
|Time spent processing cache passes (in seconds).
pci
|integer
|Number of responses with the PCI flag turned on.
pipe
|number
|Optional. Pipe operations performed (legacy feature).
pipe_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'pipe' Varnish subroutine.
pipe_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'pipe' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
predeliver_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'predeliver' Varnish subroutine.
predeliver_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'predeliver' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
prehash_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'prehash' Varnish subroutine.
prehash_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'prehash' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
recv_sub_count
|number
|Number of executions of the 'recv' Varnish subroutine.
recv_sub_time
|integer
|Time spent inside the 'recv' Varnish subroutine (in seconds).
req_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes received.
req_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes received.
requests
|integer
|Number of requests processed.
resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered (edge_resp_body_bytes + shield_resp_body_bytes).
resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered (edge_resp_header_bytes + shield_resp_header_bytes).
restarts
|number
|Number of restarts performed.
segblock_origin_fetches
|integer
|Number of Range requests to origin for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
segblock_shield_fetches
|integer
|Number of Range requests to a shield for segments of resources when using segmented caching.
shield
|integer
|Number of requests from edge to the shield POP.
shield_fetch_body_bytes
|integer
|Request body bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_header_bytes
|integer
|Request header bytes sent to a shield.
shield_fetch_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Response body bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetch_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Response header bytes sent from a shield to the edge.
shield_fetches
|integer
|Number of requests made from one Fastly data center to another, as part of shielding.
shield_hit_ratio
|number
|Ratio of shield hits to shield misses (between 0 and 1).
shield_hit_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a hit at a shield.
shield_hit_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_hit_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for shield hits.
shield_miss_requests
|integer
|Number of requests that resulted in a miss at a shield.
shield_miss_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_miss_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered for shield misses.
shield_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Body bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Header bytes delivered via a shield.
shield_revalidations
|integer
|Number of responses received from origin with a 304 status code, in response to an If-Modified-Since or If-None-Match request to a shield. Under regular scenarios, a revalidation will imply a cache hit. However, if using segmented caching, this may result in a cache miss.
status_1xx
|integer
|Number of 'Informational' category status codes delivered.
status_200
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 200 (Success).
status_204
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 204 (No Content).
status_206
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 206 (Partial Content).
status_2xx
|integer
|Number of 'Success' status codes delivered.
status_301
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 301 (Moved Permanently).
status_302
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 302 (Found).
status_304
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 304 (Not Modified).
status_3xx
|integer
|Number of 'Redirection' codes delivered.
status_3xx_other
|integer
|Number of all 3XX errors, excluding 301s, 302s, and 304s.
status_400
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 400 (Bad Request).
status_401
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 401 (Unauthorized).
status_403
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 403 (Forbidden).
status_404
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 404 (Not Found).
status_404_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 404 codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_406
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 406 (Not Acceptable).
status_416
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 416 (Range Not Satisfiable).
status_429
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 429 (Too Many Requests).
status_4xx
|integer
|Number of 'Client Error' codes delivered.
status_4xx_excl_404_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered excluding 404. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_4xx_other
|integer
|Number of all 4XX errors, excluding 400s, 401s, 403, 404, 416, and 429s.
status_4xx_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_4xx_ratio
|number
|Ratio of requests returning 4XX codes.
status_500
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 500 (Internal Server Error).
status_501
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 501 (Not Implemented).
status_502
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 502 (Bad Gateway).
status_503
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 503 (Service Unavailable).
status_503_ratio
|number
|Percentage of requests returning 503 codes.
status_504
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 504 (Gateway Timeout).
status_505
|integer
|Number of responses sent with status code 505 (HTTP Version Not Supported).
status_5xx
|integer
|Number of 'Server Error' codes delivered.
status_5xx_non_503_ratio
|number
|Percentage of requests returning 5XX errors, excluding 503s.
status_5xx_other
|integer
|Number of all 5XX errors, excluding 500s, 501s, 502s, 503s, 504s, and 505s.
status_5xx_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_gte_400_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with 4xx or 5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
status_lt_500_rate
|number
|Percentage of responses with non-5xx codes delivered. If there are no responses, this value will be 0%.
synth
|integer
|Number of requests that returned a synthetic response (i.e., response objects created with the synthetic VCL statement).
tls
|integer
|Number of requests that were received over TLS.
tls_handshake_bytes
|integer
|Number of bytes transferred during TLS handshake.
tls_v10
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.0.
tls_v11
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.1.
tls_v12
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.2.
tls_v13
|integer
|Number of requests received over TLS 1.3.
uncacheable
|integer
|Number of requests that were designated uncachable.
video
|integer
|Number of responses with the video segment or video manifest MIME type (i.e., application/x-mpegurl, application/vnd.apple.mpegurl, application/f4m, application/dash+xml, application/vnd.ms-sstr+xml, ideo/mp2t, audio/aac, video/f4f, video/x-flv, video/mp4, audio/mp4).
waf_blocked
|integer
|Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were blocked.
waf_logged
|integer
|Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were logged.
waf_passed
|integer
|Number of requests that triggered a WAF rule and were passed.
websocket_bereq_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes received from origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_bereq_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_beresp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to origin over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_conn_time_ms
|integer
|Total duration of passthrough WebSocket connections with end users.
websocket_req_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes received from end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_body_bytes
|integer
|Total message content bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.
websocket_resp_header_bytes
|integer
|Total header bytes sent to end users over passthrough WebSocket connections.