Domain

A domain represents the domain name through which visitors will retrieve content. There can be multiple domains for a service.

Data model

Domain details

commentstringA freeform descriptive note.
namestringThe name of the domain or domains associated with this service.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

Validate DNS configuration for all domains on a service

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain/check_all

Validate DNS configuration for a single domain on a service

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain/domain_name/check

List domains

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain

Add a domain name to a service

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain

Describe a domain

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain/domain_name

Update a domain

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain/domain_name

Remove a domain from a service

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/domain/domain_name

