Domain
A domain represents the domain name through which visitors will retrieve content. There can be multiple domains for a service.
Data model
Domain details
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
name
|string
|The name of the domain or domains associated with this service.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
Endpoints
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/domain/check_all
GET/service/
service_id/version/
version_id/domain/
domain_name/check
