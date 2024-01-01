Version
A Version represents a specific instance of the configuration for a service. A Version can be cloned, locked, activated, or deactivated.
Data model
active
|boolean
|Whether this is the active version or not. [Default
false]
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
deployed
|boolean
|Unused at this time.
locked
|boolean
|Whether this version is locked or not. Objects can not be added or edited on locked versions. [Default
false]
number
|integer
|The number of this version. Read-only.
staging
|boolean
|Unused at this time. [Default
false]
testing
|boolean
|Unused at this time. [Default
false]
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
