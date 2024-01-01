  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Services

Version

A Version represents a specific instance of the configuration for a service. A Version can be cloned, locked, activated, or deactivated.

Data model

activebooleanWhether this is the active version or not. [Default false]
commentstringA freeform descriptive note.
deployedbooleanUnused at this time.
lockedbooleanWhether this version is locked or not. Objects can not be added or edited on locked versions. [Default false]
numberintegerThe number of this version. Read-only.
stagingbooleanUnused at this time. [Default false]
testingbooleanUnused at this time. [Default false]
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.

Endpoints

List versions of a service

GET/service/service_id/version

Create a service version

POST/service/service_id/version

Get a version of a service

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id

Update a service version

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id

Validate a service version

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/validate

Activate a service version

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/activate

Deactivate a service version

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/deactivate

Clone a service version

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/clone

Lock a service version

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/lock

