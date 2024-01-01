Health check
Health checks are used to customize the way Fastly checks on your Backends. If an origin server is marked unhealthy due to health checks, Fastly will stop attempting to send requests to it. If all origin servers are marked unhealthy, Fastly will attempt to serve stale. If no stale object is available, a 503 will be returned to the client.
Data model
check_interval
|integer
|How often to run the health check in milliseconds.
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
expected_response
|integer
|The status code expected from the host.
headers
|array
|Array of custom headers that will be added to the health check probes.
host
|string
|Which host to check.
http_version
|string
|Whether to use version 1.0 or 1.1 HTTP.
initial
|integer
|When loading a config, the initial number of probes to be seen as OK.
method
|string
|Which HTTP method to use.
name
|string
|The name of the health check.
path
|string
|The path to check.
threshold
|integer
|How many health checks must succeed to be considered healthy.
timeout
|integer
|Timeout in milliseconds.
window
|integer
|The number of most recent health check queries to keep for this health check.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
