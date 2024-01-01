Health check

Health checks are used to customize the way Fastly checks on your Backends. If an origin server is marked unhealthy due to health checks, Fastly will stop attempting to send requests to it. If all origin servers are marked unhealthy, Fastly will attempt to serve stale. If no stale object is available, a 503 will be returned to the client.

Data model

check_interval integer How often to run the health check in milliseconds. expected_response integer The status code expected from the host. headers array Array of custom headers that will be added to the health check probes. host string Which host to check. http_version string Whether to use version 1.0 or 1.1 HTTP. initial integer When loading a config, the initial number of probes to be seen as OK. method string Which HTTP method to use. name string The name of the health check. path string The path to check. threshold integer How many health checks must succeed to be considered healthy. timeout integer Timeout in milliseconds. window integer The number of most recent health check queries to keep for this health check. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version integer Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.

Endpoints

List health checks GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / healthcheck

Create a health check POST/ service / service_id / version / version_id / healthcheck

Get a health check GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / healthcheck / healthcheck_name

Update a health check PUT/ service / service_id / version / version_id / healthcheck / healthcheck_name