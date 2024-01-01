Service
A Service represents the configuration for a website, app, API, or anything else to be served through Fastly. A Service can have many Versions, through which Backends, Domains, and more can be configured.
Data model
comment
|string
|A freeform descriptive note.
customer_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the customer.
name
|string
|The name of the service.
type
|string
|The type of this service.
active_version
|object
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
paused
|boolean
|Whether the service is paused. Services are paused due to a lack of traffic for an extended period of time. Services are resumed either when a draft version is activated or a locked version is cloned and reactivated.
publish_key
|string
|Unused at this time.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|object
versions
|array
|A list of versions associated with the service.
active
|boolean
|Whether this is the active version or not. [Default
false]
backends
|array
|List of backends associated to this service.
cache_settings
|array
|List of cache settings associated to this service.
conditions
|array
|List of conditions associated to this service.
deployed
|boolean
|Unused at this time.
directors
|array
|List of directors associated to this service.
domains
|array
|List of domains associated to this service.
gzips
|array
|List of gzip rules associated to this service.
headers
|array
|List of headers associated to this service.
healthchecks
|array
|List of healthchecks associated to this service.
locked
|boolean
|Whether this version is locked or not. Objects can not be added or edited on locked versions. [Default
false]
number
|integer
|The number of this version. Read-only.
request_settings
|array
|List of request settings for this service.
response_objects
|array
|List of response objects for this service.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
settings
|object
|List of default settings for this service.
snippets
|array
|List of VCL snippets for this service.
staging
|boolean
|Unused at this time. [Default
false]
testing
|boolean
|Unused at this time. [Default
false]
vcls
|array
|List of VCL files for this service.
wordpress
|array
|A list of Wordpress rules with this service.
