Package

WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Fastly Compute is a computation platform capable of running custom binary packages that you compile on your own systems and upload to Fastly. These packages are associated with a service version and are deployed to Fastly's edge network.

Data model

metadata object Package metadata that has been extracted from the uploaded package. created_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. deleted_at string Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only. id string Alphanumeric string identifying the package. Read-only. service_id string Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only. version integer Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.

Metadata model

Package metadata that has been extracted from the uploaded package.

authors array A list of package authors' email addresses. description string Description of the Compute package. files_hash string Hash of the files within the Compute package. hashsum string Hash of the Compute package. language string The language of the Compute package. name string Name of the Compute package. size integer Size of the Compute package in bytes.

Package upload model

package string The content of the Wasm binary package.

Endpoints

Get details of the service's Compute package GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / package