Package
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.
Fastly Compute is a computation platform capable of running custom binary packages that you compile on your own systems and upload to Fastly. These packages are associated with a service version and are deployed to Fastly's edge network.
Data model
metadata
|object
|Package metadata that has been extracted from the uploaded package.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the package. Read-only.
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version. Read-only.
Metadata model
Package metadata that has been extracted from the uploaded package.
authors
|array
|A list of package authors' email addresses.
description
|string
|Description of the Compute package.
files_hash
|string
|Hash of the files within the Compute package.
hashsum
|string
|Hash of the Compute package.
language
|string
|The language of the Compute package.
name
|string
|Name of the Compute package.
size
|integer
|Size of the Compute package in bytes.
Package upload model
package
|string
|The content of the Wasm binary package.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)