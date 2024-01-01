  1. Home
WARNING: This information is part of a limited availability release. Portions of this API may be subject to changes and improvements over time. Fields marked deprecated may be removed in the future and their use is discouraged. For more information, see our product and feature lifecycle descriptions.

Fastly Compute is a computation platform capable of running custom binary packages that you compile on your own systems and upload to Fastly. These packages are associated with a service version and are deployed to Fastly's edge network.

Data model

metadataobjectPackage metadata that has been extracted from the uploaded package.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the package. Read-only.
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service. Read-only.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version. Read-only.

Metadata model

Package metadata that has been extracted from the uploaded package.

authorsarrayA list of package authors' email addresses.
descriptionstringDescription of the Compute package.
files_hashstringHash of the files within the Compute package.
hashsumstringHash of the Compute package.
languagestringThe language of the Compute package.
namestringName of the Compute package.
sizeintegerSize of the Compute package in bytes.

Package upload model

packagestringThe content of the Wasm binary package.

Endpoints

Get details of the service's Compute package

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/package

Upload a Compute package

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/package

