Image Optimizer Default Settings

Fastly Image Optimizer (Fastly IO) is an image optimization service that manipulates and transforms your images in real time and caches optimized versions of them.

Fastly Image Optimizer supports a variety of image formats and applies specific settings to all images by default. These can be controlled with this API or the web interface. Changes to other image settings, including most image transformations, require using query string parameters on individual requests.

Configures default settings for Fastly Image Optimizer requests, configuring the way images are optimized when not overridden by URL parameters on specific requests.

Data model

allow_video boolean Enables GIF to MP4 transformations on this service. [Default false ] jpeg_quality integer The default quality to use with JPEG output. This can be overridden with the "quality" parameter on specific image optimizer requests. [Default 85 ] jpeg_type string The default type of JPEG output to use. This can be overridden with "format=bjpeg" and "format=pjpeg" on specific image optimizer requests. [Default auto ] resize_filter string The type of filter to use while resizing an image. [Default lanczos3 ] upscale boolean Whether or not we should allow output images to render at sizes larger than input. [Default false ] webp boolean Controls whether or not to default to WebP output when the client supports it. This is equivalent to adding "auto=webp" to all image optimizer requests. [Default false ] webp_quality integer The default quality to use with WebP output. This can be overridden with the second option in the "quality" URL parameter on specific image optimizer requests. [Default 85 ]

Endpoints

Get current Image Optimizer Default Settings GET/ service / service_id / version / version_id / image_optimizer_default_settings