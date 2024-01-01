  1. Home
Image Optimizer Default Settings

Fastly Image Optimizer (Fastly IO) is an image optimization service that manipulates and transforms your images in real time and caches optimized versions of them.

Fastly Image Optimizer supports a variety of image formats and applies specific settings to all images by default. These can be controlled with this API or the web interface. Changes to other image settings, including most image transformations, require using query string parameters on individual requests.

Configures default settings for Fastly Image Optimizer requests, configuring the way images are optimized when not overridden by URL parameters on specific requests.

Data model

allow_videobooleanEnables GIF to MP4 transformations on this service. [Default false]
jpeg_qualityintegerThe default quality to use with JPEG output. This can be overridden with the "quality" parameter on specific image optimizer requests. [Default 85]
jpeg_typestringThe default type of JPEG output to use. This can be overridden with "format=bjpeg" and "format=pjpeg" on specific image optimizer requests. [Default auto]
resize_filterstringThe type of filter to use while resizing an image. [Default lanczos3]
upscalebooleanWhether or not we should allow output images to render at sizes larger than input. [Default false]
webpbooleanControls whether or not to default to WebP output when the client supports it. This is equivalent to adding "auto=webp" to all image optimizer requests. [Default false]
webp_qualityintegerThe default quality to use with WebP output. This can be overridden with the second option in the "quality" URL parameter on specific image optimizer requests. [Default 85]

Endpoints

Get current Image Optimizer Default Settings

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/image_optimizer_default_settings

Update Image Optimizer Default Settings

PATCH/service/service_id/version/version_id/image_optimizer_default_settings

