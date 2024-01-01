  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Fastly API
  4. Services

Resource links

A resource link represents a link between a shared resource (such as an kv store or config store) and a service version.

Data model

namestringThe name of the resource link.
resource_idstringThe ID of the underlying linked resource.
created_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
hrefstringThe path to the resource.
idstringAn alphanumeric string identifying the resource link.
resource_typestringResource type. [Default object-store]
service_idstringAlphanumeric string identifying the service.
updated_atstringDate and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
versionintegerInteger identifying a service version.

Endpoints

List resource links

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/resource

Create a resource link

POST/service/service_id/version/version_id/resource

Display a resource link

GET/service/service_id/version/version_id/resource/id

Update a resource link

PUT/service/service_id/version/version_id/resource/id

Delete a resource link

DELETE/service/service_id/version/version_id/resource/id

