Resource links

A resource link represents a link between a shared resource (such as an kv store or config store) and a service version.
Data model
name
|string
|The name of the resource link.
resource_id
|string
|The ID of the underlying linked resource.
created_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
deleted_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
href
|string
|The path to the resource.
id
|string
|An alphanumeric string identifying the resource link.
resource_type
|string
|Resource type. [Default
object-store]
service_id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying the service.
updated_at
|string
|Date and time in ISO 8601 format. Read-only.
version
|integer
|Integer identifying a service version.
