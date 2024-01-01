DNS Records
DNS records are the available DNS addresses that can be used to enable TLS for a domain. DNS must be configured for a domain for TLS handshakes to succeed. If enabling TLS on an apex domain (e.g.,
example.com) you must create four A records (or four AAAA records for IPv6 support) using the displayed global A record's IP addresses with your DNS provider. For subdomains and wildcard domains (e.g.,
www.example.com or
*.example.com) you will need to create a relevant CNAME record.
Data model
id
|string
|The IP address or hostname of the DNS record.
record_type
|string
|The type of the DNS record.
A specifies an IPv4 address to be used for an A record to be used for apex domains (e.g.,
example.com).
AAAA specifies an IPv6 address for use in an A record for apex domains.
CNAME specifies the hostname to be used for a CNAME record for subdomains or wildcard domains (e.g.,
www.example.com or
*.example.com).
region
|string
|Specifies the regions that will be used to route traffic. Select DNS Records with a
global region to route traffic to the most performant point of presence (POP) worldwide (global pricing will apply). Select DNS records with a
us-eu region to exclusively land traffic on North American and European POPs.
