Certificate Signing Requests
Error states
The following error states may be returned when creating a CSR.
A response with a JSON body containing an error code is returned on error.
|Status
|Code
|Description
|400
Bad Request
|Required
sans field is not specified.
|400
Bad Request
|A
key_type is specified that is not included in the allowed values.
|400
Bad Request
|A
tls_private_key and a
key_type are both specified. You can specify one, but not both.
|404
Not Found
|The optional
tls_private_key specified is not found.
A certificate signing request is needed to obtain a TLS certificate from a Certificate Authority (CA).
Data model
city
|string
|Locality (L) - The locality, city, town, or village where the organization is located.
common_name
|string
|Common Name (CN) - The fully qualified domain name (FQDN) to be secured by this certificate. The common name should be one of the entries in the SANs parameter.
country
|string
|Country (C) - The two-letter ISO country code where the organization is located.
email
|string
|Email Address (EMAIL) - The organizational contact for this.
key_type
|string
|CSR Key Type.
organization
|string
|Organization (O) - The legal name of the organization, including any suffixes. This should not be abbreviated.
organizational_unit
|string
|Organizational Unit (OU) - The internal division of the organization managing the certificate.
postal_code
|string
|Postal Code - The postal code where the organization is located.
relationships.tls_private_key.id
|string
|Alphanumeric string identifying a private Key.
sans
|array
|Subject Alternate Names - An array of one or more fully qualified domain names or public IP addresses to be secured by this certificate. Required.
state
|string
|State (S) - The state, province, region, or county where the organization is located. This should not be abbreviated.
street_address
|string
|Street Address - The street address where the organization is located.
type
|string
|CSR Resource Type. [Default
csr]
errors
|array
content
|string
|The PEM encoded CSR.
