New Client IP Headers setting
You can now set the real client IP of incoming requests across all agents via the control panel web interface. The new setting replaces the need to update the
/etc/sigsci/agent.conf file on each agent to specify the real client IP.
To use the new feature, visit site settings > agent configurations in your control panel and scroll down to the Client IP Headers section. Learn more
Prior change: API Access Token updates
Following change: New request to site rule converter