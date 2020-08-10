  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Changelog
  4. 2020
  5. August 2020

New Client IP Headers setting

August 10, 2020
ngwaf-announcementsadded

You can now set the real client IP of incoming requests across all agents via the control panel web interface. The new setting replaces the need to update the /etc/sigsci/agent.conf file on each agent to specify the real client IP.

To use the new feature, visit site settings > agent configurations in your control panel and scroll down to the Client IP Headers section. Learn more

Prior change: API Access Token updates

Following change: New request to site rule converter

