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Next-Gen WAF agent 4.77.1

April 14, 2026
ngwaf-agentchanged
  • Fixed issue where if a client IP has a zone/scope attached it cannot be matched by any rules
  • Upgraded to Golang 1.25.9

Prior change: Next-Gen WAF agent 4.77.0

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