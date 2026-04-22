Fastly Terraform Provider 9.1.1
View this release on GitHub.
BUG FIXES:
- fix(ngwaf/rules): updated validation to allow the maximum value of rate limit rule thresholds to
1000000(#1236)
DEPENDENCIES:
- build(deps):
actions/github-scriptfrom 8 to 9 (#1232)
- build(deps):
github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v14from 14.0.0 to 14.2.0 (#1231)
- build(deps):
golang.org/x/netfrom 0.52.0 to 0.53.0 (#1231)
- build(deps):
github.com/deckarep/golang-set/v2from 2.8.0 to 2.9.0 (#1234)
DOCUMENTATION:
- docs(state_upgrader_bot_management): add subcategory and header to state upgrade guide (#1230)
Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.1.0