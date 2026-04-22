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Fastly Terraform Provider 9.1.1

April 22, 2026
terraform

View this release on GitHub.

BUG FIXES:

  • fix(ngwaf/rules): updated validation to allow the maximum value of rate limit rule thresholds to 1000000 (#1236)

DEPENDENCIES:

  • build(deps): actions/github-script from 8 to 9 (#1232)
  • build(deps): github.com/fastly/go-fastly/v14 from 14.0.0 to 14.2.0 (#1231)
  • build(deps): golang.org/x/net from 0.52.0 to 0.53.0 (#1231)
  • build(deps): github.com/deckarep/golang-set/v2 from 2.8.0 to 2.9.0 (#1234)

DOCUMENTATION:

  • docs(state_upgrader_bot_management): add subcategory and header to state upgrade guide (#1230)

Prior change: Fastly Terraform Provider 9.1.0

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