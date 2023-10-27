  1. Home
Protection from CVE-2023-38218 (insecure direct object reference)

October 27, 2023
An insecure direct object reference (IDOR) vulnerability has been found in Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source and has been assigned CVE-2023-38218. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services:

  1. Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.

  2. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.

  3. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
  4. In the search bar, enter CVE-2023-38218 and then click View for the CVE-2023-38218 templated rule.
  5. Click Configure and then Add trigger.
  6. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2023-38218 signal is observed checkbox.
  7. Click Update rule.

