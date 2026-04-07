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Add Next-Gen WAF agents endpoints

April 7, 2026
apiadded

The Next-Gen WAF API now includes endpoints for listing and retrieving agents deployed in a workspace. Use GET /ngwaf/v1/workspaces/{workspace_id}/agents to list all agents, and GET /ngwaf/v1/workspaces/{workspace_id}/agents/{agent_id} to retrieve details for a specific agent, including status, version, performance metrics, and host information.

Prior change: Add ContentGuard support to bot_management

Following change: Add `compute_handoff` metric to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs

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