Add Next-Gen WAF agents endpoints
The Next-Gen WAF API now includes endpoints for listing and retrieving agents deployed in a workspace. Use
GET /ngwaf/v1/workspaces/{workspace_id}/agents to list all agents, and
GET /ngwaf/v1/workspaces/{workspace_id}/agents/{agent_id} to retrieve details for a specific agent, including status, version, performance metrics, and host information.
Prior change: Add ContentGuard support to bot_management
Following change: Add `compute_handoff` metric to Historical Stats and Real-Time Analytics APIs