Changelog: Next-Gen WAF
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This changelog provides information on changes across the Fastly platform, including to the VCL language, our public API, CLI, the Terraform provider, Terraform provider (beta), Compute Rust SDK, Compute JavaScript SDK, Compute Go SDK, and the Next-Gen WAF.
- February 26, 2019
- February 20, 2019
- February 20, 2019
- February 19, 2019
- February 15, 2019
- February 8, 2019
- February 7, 2019
- January 31, 2019
- January 29, 2019
- January 29, 2019