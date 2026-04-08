Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-23869 (React Server Components DoS)
A Denial of Service vulnerability has been found in React Server Components and has been assigned CVE-2026-23869. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.
Next-Gen WAF control panel
- Professional and Premier platforms or packaged offerings
- Essential platform
If you're on the Professional or Premier platform or have purchased the Security Core, Security Core Plus, or Security Total packaged offering, complete the following steps:
Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel.
From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site.
- From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2026-23869and then click View for the CVE-2026-23869 templated rule.
- Click Configure and then Add trigger.
- Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-23869 signal is observed checkbox.
- Click Update rule.
Fastly control panel
If you're using the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps:
Log in to the Fastly control panel.
Go to Security > Next-Gen WAF > Workspaces.
- Click Virtual Patches.
- In the search bar, enter
CVE-2026-23869and then click the pencil to the right of the CVE-2026-23869 virtual patch.
- From the Status menu, select Enabled.
- (Optional) If your workspace is in blocking mode, choose whether to Block requests or Log requests if the CVE-2026-23869 signal is observed.
- Click Update virtual patch.