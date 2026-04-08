Added virtual patch for CVE-2026-23869 (React Server Components DoS)

A Denial of Service vulnerability has been found in React Server Components and has been assigned CVE-2026-23869. Fastly has created a virtual patch for it that is now available within your account. To activate it and add protection to your services, follow the steps for your control panel below.

Next-Gen WAF control panel

Professional and Premier platforms or packaged offerings Essential platform If you're on the Professional or Premier platform or have purchased the Security Core, Security Core Plus, or Security Total packaged offering, complete the following steps: Log in to the Next-Gen WAF control panel. From the Sites menu, select a site if you have more than one site. From the Rules menu, select Templated Rules. In the search bar, enter CVE-2026-23869 and then click View for the CVE-2026-23869 templated rule. Click Configure and then Add trigger. Select the Block requests from an IP immediately if the CVE-2026-23869 signal is observed checkbox. Click Update rule.

Fastly control panel

If you're using the Fastly control panel, complete the following steps: