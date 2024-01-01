  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Backend response

beresp.brotli

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available infetch

Whether or not Brotli compression should be enabled on the object. Note that disabling this will not uncompress an object compressed by the origin.

Setting this will unset beresp.gzip.

For more information about compressing and decompressing data with Fastly, see our concept guide to compression.

