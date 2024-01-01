beresp.brotli
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available infetch
Whether or not Brotli compression should be enabled on the object. Note that disabling this will not uncompress an object compressed by the origin.
Setting this will unset
beresp.gzip.
For more information about compressing and decompressing data with Fastly, see our concept guide to compression.
User contributed notesBETA
Do you see an error in this page? Do you have an interesting use case, example or edge case people should know about? Share your knowledge and help people who are reading this page! (Comments are moderated; for support, please contact Fastly support)