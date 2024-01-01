  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. VCL reference
  4. Variables
  5. Backend response

beresp.saintmode

RTIME, can only be set (cannot be read or unset).

Available infetch

Setting this variable marks the backend that was used for this request as unhealthy for the period of time specified.

