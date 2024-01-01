  1. Home
beresp.hipaa

BOOL, can be read and set, but not unset.

Available infetch

Specifies that content not be cached in non-volatile memory to help customers meet HIPAA security requirements. See our guide on HIPAA and caching PHI for instructions on enabling this feature for your account.

