beresp.hipaa
BOOL, can be read and
set, but not
unset.
Available infetch
Specifies that content not be cached in non-volatile memory to help customers meet HIPAA security requirements. See our guide on HIPAA and caching PHI for instructions on enabling this feature for your account.
