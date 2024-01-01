beresp.pci
Available infetch
Specifies that content be cached in a manner that satisfies PCI DSS requirements. See our PCI compliance description for instructions on enabling this feature for your account.
beresp.pci is used in the following code examples. Examples apply VCL to real-world use cases and can be deployed as they are, or adapted for your own service. See the full list of code examples for more inspiration.
Set PCI flag to disable persistent cache storage
PCI-compliant caching requires caching only in volatile storage, which you can enable with beresp.pci in VCL.
